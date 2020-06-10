San Francisco transit agency will no longer transport police to George Floyd protests

The San Francisco Municipal Transpiration Agency announced Tuesday that it will no longer transport San Francisco Police Department officers to protests over the death of George Floyd after photos and videos on social media showed buses full of officers with riot gear.

The agency first said, "We transport everyone in MTA and make sure our services are available for critical needs."

But this week, the agency said it wanted to be "agents of change."

THE SUSPECT & # 39; AMBUSH & # 39; OF CALIFORNIA PUBLISHED ANTI-COP MESSAGES BEFORE KILLING THE DEPUTY, THE AUTHORITIES SAY

Along with stopping broadcasting officers to "protests against police brutality," SFMTA said in a statement posted on Twitter, it plans to "advance our agency-wide bias training and other equity trainings that provide us with personal / professional tools. to address agency bias and our own to ensure everyone is heard and included in our future. "

"We have engaged in conversations with our staff and that has given us an opportunity to reflect on what we can do to support our staff and the black and brown community, and turn words into action," said SFMTA spokeswoman Erica Kato . .

Protests erupted in San Francisco and other cities across the country after George Floyd's death on May 25. Floyd was a black man who died while in police custody after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffrey Tumlin, director of transportation for SFMTA, thanked employees and passengers for starting "hundreds" of conversations "about undoing deep structural racism at the root of all transportation departments. We have a lot of work to do."