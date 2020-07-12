San Gabriel Mission Fire: Massive fire has destroyed a 249-year-old church in California







In the early hours of Saturday, firefighters responded to a fire in the San Gabriel Mission, where they found a massive fire that engulfed the roof and main entrance of the church, the fire captain of the San Gabriel Fire Department told CNN , Antonio Negrete. The church is located about 11 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

When firefighters made a forced entry into the church in an attempt to put out the fire, parts of the roof and roof began to fall, he said.

About 80 firefighters from 12 fire agencies battled the fire for nearly three hours, Negrete added.

"During the initial stages of the fire attack, firefighters were able to remove historical artifacts and some artwork from the fire's path," fire chief Steven Wallace told CNN. "Once the heavy fire on the roof was knocked down, firefighters re-entered the old church and made a valiant position to cut off the horizontal spread of fire near the altar area, saving items dating from the late 18th century." .

The attached Mission Museum was also saved from the fire. The building suffered severe roof damage, with considerable smoke and water damage in the sanctuary area, according to Wallace. No one was inside the church at the time of the fire, and no firefighter was injured in putting out the fire. Investigate the cause of the fire. The church was being renovated to commemorate its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration when the fire broke out. "We are very grateful and moved by the great show of support from our Mission community during this tragic time. We appreciate the incredible efforts of our San Gabriel Fire Department and all the support cities that helped in the fire," said the Mission San Gabriel in an Instagram post on Sunday. "His unwavering efforts to stop the fire saved our altar. Thanks to our Mission family who came to cry and pray with us yesterday … it has given us renewed and revived strength to rebuild and celebrate our restoration again." The church has been at the center of a controversy surrounding the statues of San Junípero Serra, seen as symbols of violence and oppression of indigenous populations, which have been overthrown by activists across California. "One of the factors that the researchers are considering is the recent vandalism to the saint's statues, specifically in the Los Angeles region," Negrete said. Serra, a Spanish priest, started building missions that border California and remain one of the top tourist attractions. However, when the Spanish armies and the Catholic missionaries came to take the West, they imposed their religion on the indigenous peoples and decimated the native population several times. Following the collapse of the statues of Serra in California, the San Gabriel Mission relocated its bronze statue of Serra, which had been located outside the church entrance since the 1980s, "to a more appropriate location, outside the public view, "they announced before the fire. According to fire chief Wallace, the fire chief, will examine other churches in the Los Angeles metropolitan area that have also had incidents and any possible connections between incidents.

Saeed Ahmed contributed to this report.





