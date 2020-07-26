San José officer seen on video kicking, dragging woman in McDonald's parking lot placed on desk

According to reports, a California police officer seen in a cell phone video kicking and dragging a woman during an arrest has been put into service.

The incident, recorded by a viewer, took place on Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a McDonald's in San José.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Friday that an internal review of the incident was already underway when the video appeared on social media, the San Jose Mercury News reported. The officer, who was not identified, was placed on administrative leave.

"I understand the scrutiny we are going to receive when these types of videos go viral," he said, according to the newspaper. "We are not going to escape that. But what you are seeing is a small clip of a larger situation."

Garcia said the vehicle eluded officers on July 18 and 22 when officers tried to stop him. The first attempt at arrest was for an expired search.

The newspaper reported that the one-minute video begins when the officer appears to launch himself at the woman and kick her to the side, sending her face down on the pavement. Then he handcuffed her.

The video then shows the officer dragging the woman several feet by the wrists across the floor to an unmarked police SUV, and ends with the woman leaning upright against the vehicle, hands behind her back, according to the newspaper.

The video was filmed by Josh Gil of San José, the newspaper reported.

Police identified the woman seen in the video as Guadalupe Esperanza Marín, 39, San Jose Spotlight reported. She was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of paraphernalia, and resistance to arrest.

He was with another woman and two children when his car was stopped, according to the news outlet, which also reported that Gil was a food delivery driver.