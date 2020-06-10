Sanders, AOC Endorses Kentucky Progressive, Seeks To Spoil Democrat Dem's Profits Against McConnell

Just as a new poll showed Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath entering a statistical tie in her United States Senate election fight against the incumbent, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell some other news emerged that could mean trouble for your campaign.

McGrath's top Democratic primary challenger, State Rep. Charles Booker, was endorsed on Tuesday by two great progressives: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Federal Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

"As Louisville has become an epicenter of national tragedy and protests due to the police murders of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, Charles has shown leadership by appearing on the front line," Sanders wrote in a statement, according to the Courier Journal. of Louisville. "He supported our campaign for the presidency and supports progressive policies like criminal justice reform, Medicare for all and making a lot of money out of politics."

Ocasio-Cortez said Booker would make the Senate "a better place."

"I'm proud to endorse it. Come on," she added.

Supporting McGrath in the Democratic primaries on June 23 for the right to face McConnell in November, Booker supports Medicare for All and Universal Basic Income, runs to the left of McGrath, a former Marine Corps pilot from the United States that has positioned itself as a moderate in a state that presidential candidate Donald Trump won by 30 points in 2016.

"I'm running for the United States Senate because, in this crisis, Kentucky needs a real Democrat to take on Mitch McConnell," Booker said in his first state television ad this week, according to the Lexington Herald leader. "Someone who will fight to guarantee health care and living wages for all, and will not help Trump get away with it."

In the same announcement, Booker also calls McGrath a pro-Trump Democrat.

McConnell, 78, is the longest-serving American senator in Kentucky and has held his seat since January 1985. His campaign responded Tuesday to news of Booker's endorsement by Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez.

"Amy McGrath has been running an authentic and extreme campaign for almost a year, and she still isn't appealing to Democratic voters," McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden told The Courier Journal, apparently more concerned with McGrath. than by Booker. "It is not surprising that Democrats are already looking for a replacement."

Booker has raised $ 700,000 in June alone and more than $ 315,000 in the first three months of the year, but McGrath, backed by the Democratic National Committee, raised nearly $ 13 million in the first quarter of the year.

"Amy McGrath spent more than 20 years serving her country and doing what is above partisan politics and that is what she will do for Kentucky," McGrath spokesman Terry Sebastian told the Herald Leader. “Working families want to hear solutions, not partisan rhetoric. That's one of the many things that makes her different from Mitch McConnell. "

Booker is also backed by 16 House Democrats in the Kentucky Legislature.

McGrath has a one-point lead over McConnell in a new RMG Research poll conducted May 21-24.