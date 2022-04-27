If you’re a Sanditon fan, then you were glued to your screen last night for the Season 2 finale! We were treated to some big reveals and an exciting ending.

But don’t worry, Sanditon isn’t done yet. There’s still a season three to look forward to seeing! In this blog post, we’ll talk about what happened in the Season 2 finale and give you a little teaser for Season 3. Keep reading to find out more!

The plotline of the ‘Sanditon’

The Sanditon season finale left us on the edge of our seats! After a series of twists and turns, we finally found out what happened to Charlotte. It turns out that she’s been living in Sanditon all this time!

We also got a glimpse into the future and saw that Sanditon is going to be a very different place in Season Three. There are new faces, new relationships, and new challenges to overcome. We can’t wait to see what happens next!

If you want to know more about Sanditon’s cast and their thoughts on the season finale, check out this blog post. We also have a sneak peek of what’s to come in Season Three. Sanditon’s cast is made up of some very talented actors. They include Rose Williams, Theo James, Kris Marshall, Crystal Clarke, and Charlotte Riley. The show has been praised for its strong female characters, and it’s clear that the cast is very proud of that fact. Rose Williams adds, “Sanditon is a show that glorifies women.” “It should be about time there was a show like that.”

Theo James, who plays Sidney Parker, Sanditon’s leading man, agrees. “There are so many amazing women in this show,” he says.

Names of the characters in the ‘Sanditon’

Here’s a list of the main characters:

Crystal Clarke as Miss Lambe

Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood

Kris Marshall as Tom Parker

Kate Ashfield as Mary Parker

Charlotte Spencer as Esther Denham

Jack Fox as Sir Edward Denham

Turlough Convery as Arthur Parker

Anne Reid as Lady Denham

Lily Sacofsky as Clara Brereton

Kevin Eldon as Mr. Hankins

Isobel Hawkridge as Alicia Parker

Molly Bishop as Jenny Parker

Theo James as Sidney Parker

Isaac Vincent-Norgate as Henry Parker

Mark Stanley as Lord Babington

Elizabeth Berrington as Mrs. Griffiths

Alexandra Roach as Diana Parker

Matthew Needham as Mr. Crowe

Season 2 of Sanditon featured Ben Lloyd-Hughes on the Colbourne/Charlotte Connection

Sanditon season two ended with a whole lot of feels. Charlotte (Rose Williams) and Sidney’s (Theo James) relationship was finally consummated after months of sexual tension, but it turns out that the young lovers were not married.

Meanwhile, Sanditon’s residents were shocked to learn that young Lord Babington (Mark Stanley) was the murderer they had been looking for all season.

And poor Diana Parker (Alexandra Roach) lost her husband, Mr. Crowe (Matthew Needham), in a tragic fire.

So where does Sanditon go from here? We asked series creator Andrew Davies to weigh in on what we can expect from season three.

“I’m not going to tell you what happens in the first episode, but I will say that it’s going to be very emotional,” Davies teased.

Fans’ expectations of ‘Sanditon’

The fan’s expectations for season three are high, especially after that game-changing season two finale.

We’ll have to wait and see what Davies has in store for us next. Sanditon season three does not yet have a premiere date.

Also, Sanditon’s second season was met with mixed reviews from critics, but that didn’t stop fans from tuning in.

The series averaged a 0. Sanditon season two is now available to stream on PBS Masterpiece. Will you be watching?