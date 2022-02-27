Sanditon is a novel that was unfinished at the time of Jane Austen’s death. It is set in the town of Sanditon, which is located on the coast of England. The story follows the lives of several characters as they navigate through love, loss, and life in Sanditon. Many people believe that this novel would have been one of Jane Austen’s best had she been able to finish it. The novel has on 25 August 2019 premiered as the first series. And soon it grabbed the attention of the audience. And happily, this successful series is soon coming up for another season.

Sanditon coming up for season 2

The eagerly awaited second season of Sanditon is coming soon. Those who love a good drama will be hooked once more with this amazing show! And not only that — this time, both American and UK fans will be able to follow the megahit series at the same time, as compared to Season 1, which was only released in the USA five months after it debuted in the UK.

Who are the new faces in the cast?

Following the lead actress Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood, the new faces will include Ben Lloyd-Hughes who will be a mysterious occupant of Sanditon. Tom Weston-Jones plays Colonel Francis Lennox and Maxim Axys will be a potential suitor in the coming season. Theo James’ will be leaving the series in the coming season.

What is Sanditon about?

Sanditon is an unfinished novel based on Jane Austen’s last, which she wrote in 1817 before her death. Much like other series before it, Sanditon employed up the stories from the source material and then went its own route, and even though Season 1 had already departed from Austen’s script, Season 2 will be the first installation in which showrunner and two-time Emmy winner Andrew Davies has full freedom with the characters and arcs.

Charlotte Heywood moves to Sanditon, a fishing village trying to restart itself as a beachside resort. Soon, she finds herself navigating the secrets and intentions of the village’s citizens. The official synopsis of the second season reads, “Voted one of the topmost 15 shows of 2020 in theU.S. by Vogue and premiering to critical accolade on both sides of the pond, “ Sanditon,” the well-produced, love-filled drama inspired by Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel, returns with original cast members Rose Williams as the high-spirited heroine, Charlotte Heywood, and Crystal Clarke as the self-reliant West Indian heiress, Georgiana Lambe. Filled with new elegant and eligible men, Season 2 brings even more adventure, scandal, conspiracy, and love to the shoreside resort.”

When is season 2 coming up?

PBS Masterpiece has scheduled to premiere the first two episodes of Snadition on March 20 at 9 P.M./10 P.M. ET. The following episodes of the television show will be released on Prime Video Channel, a streaming service for masterpiece PBS programs.

https://twitter.com/BritBox_UK/status/1495822257427562499?s=20&t=573GHJMmh_7b_wxG3mug8A

ADVERTISEMENT

Why you should watch Sanditon?

Sanditon is a must-watch because it’s one of Austen’s most progressive works. The story follows Charlotte Heywood, a young woman from a small village who moves to the titular Sanditon, a coastal resort town that is in the midst of transformation. Charlotte gets caught up in the machinations of the new town and its residents, including the dashing Sidney Parker. Sanditon is also notable for Austen’s frank discussion of class and race; something that was ahead of its time when Austen wrote it.

How many episodes did season 1 had?

In the first season, the series had a total of eight episodes.

Critic reviews Sanditon season 1

The first season of Sanditon has generally received positive reviews from television critics. On the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the season has a 65% approval rating with an average score of six out of ten based on nine reviews. Metacritic gives the season a weighted average score of 7.8 out of 10, based on four reviews, indicating “generally favourable reviews”. If you’re looking for something to fill the Downton Abbey sized hole in your heart, look no further than Sanditon.