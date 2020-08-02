Sandro Mamukelashvili returns to Seton Hall after NBA draft

The more Zoom video sessions he had with NBA teams, the more convinced Sandro Mamukelashvili was that the career path was his likely destination. The teams were interested in Seton Hall's versatile and talented 6-foot-11-foot lefty forward, far more than he bargained for. Two teams even promised him they would take him early in the second round.

Then, on July 20, he returned to school at Seton Hall, started training with teammates and coaches for the first time in four months. He was no longer on the fence.

"Going back, just seeing the love we have for each other and the chemistry, it was harder to leave," the rising forward told The Post in a telephone interview before his announcement to return to school.

"I feel like if I show everyone what I have," he added, "I can be a first robber."

And, despite NBA interest, he's putting his dream on hold, returning to Seton Hall for one more year two days before the deadline to make a decision, following the path set by former star teammate Myles Powell. , who tested the waters of the draft last year only to return for his senior season.

"It was really difficult, I'm going to be honest with you," said Mamukelashvili. "I just want to make my mark at Seton Hall and show everyone what I have, be a leader and achieve what we couldn't last year.

The Pirates shared the Big East regular season crown for the first time since 1992-93 last year, but were never able to play a postseason game due to the new coronavirus pandemic. It was an adversarial season for Mamukelashvili, who fractured his right wrist in early December and missed 10 games. After removing the rust, he thrived, finishing his third year averaging 11.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and shooting 54 percent from the field.

Now her role will expand, as one of the faces of the show. While Seton Hall loses Powell and fellow starters Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill, he adds Bryce Aiken, transferred from Harvard graduation, an explosive scoring guard, and brings quality pieces to Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale, Shavar Reynolds, Tyrese Samuel. and Ike Obiagu.

"We definitely lost a lot of good players, but I guarantee you this now: there will be a lot of guys this year," he said. “We really are in the gym every day with coach (Kevin) Willard trying to work on our game. You are going to see how much talent we have left. I feel really good. I can't wait to play. "

Mamukelashvili has great goals, not only for himself, but for his teammates. He wants to repeat as the champions of the Big East, play until March, be the League Player of the Year and win the Karl Malone Award, awarded to the best striker in the nation.

"As I begin next year, I feel like I've learned a lot from older people and Myles," he said. “As a leader, I feel safe and I can make boys much better. These are new challenges for me and I am ready to face them. "

Of course, there is a question of what kind of season it will be due to the virus. Mamukelashvili is encouraged to play conference games in the worst case. You have not considered the alternative.

"Everything is a risk in life," he said. "I just want to spend one more year with my boys."