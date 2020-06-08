Santa Cruz County: FBI investigates if two California shooting deaths are related

A Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office sergeant was killed Saturday in a shooting in Ben Lomond, and two other officers were wounded during an ambush involving a suspect with explosive devices, Sheriff Jim Hart said.
"The investigation into the incident in Ben Lomond, California is ongoing," the FBI San Francisco office told CNN in a statement. "We are working with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department to determine a possible motive and / or links to other crimes committed in the Bay Area, to include the shooting of FPS officers in Oakland."
The suspect in the Santa Cruz shooting is an active duty sergeant at Travis Air Force Base, according to Lt. Gen. Mike Longoria, the base's public affairs officer.
The FBI is seeking information about a white van that may be related to the crime in Oakland.
& # 39; This is the worst day I have ever experienced & # 39;
At around 1:30 pm Saturday, Santa Cruz agents responded to a call about a suspicious truck parked off the highway. The caller saw weapons and materials to make bombs inside the truck, according to the sheriff's department.
When officers arrived on the scene, the truck was seen leaving the area. Officers followed the vehicle until it reached a residence in Ben Lomond.
The deputies were ambushed with gunshots and multiple improvised explosives, leaving one deputy dead and others injured, the sheriff's department said in a press release.
Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Gutzwiller had been in the sheriff's department since 2006, Hart said.
Another officer was hit by a car when the suspect fled the property and was shot or shrapnel, Hart added.
After the suspect fled, the county received calls about a car theft. When officers arrived in that area, the suspect was shot while he was being arrested.
The suspect was reportedly armed. He survived and was treated and released from the hospital, according to the press release.
The suspect faces charges for the Gutzwiller murder and other serious crimes, the department said.
"In my 32-year career, this is the worst day I have ever experienced," Hart said in announcing the loss of Gutzwiller.
"He was the kind of person we all hope to be. Today we lost a hero. We are grateful to have met him and we cried with his family."