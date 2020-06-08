Santa Cruz County: FBI investigates if two California shooting deaths are related







A Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office sergeant was killed Saturday in a shooting in Ben Lomond, and two other officers were wounded during an ambush involving a suspect with explosive devices, Sheriff Jim Hart said.

"The investigation into the incident in Ben Lomond, California is ongoing," the FBI San Francisco office told CNN in a statement. "We are working with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department to determine a possible motive and / or links to other crimes committed in the Bay Area, to include the shooting of FPS officers in Oakland."

The suspect in the Santa Cruz shooting is an active duty sergeant at Travis Air Force Base, according to Lt. Gen. Mike Longoria, the base's public affairs officer.