Sara Bareilles talks about her recovery from the coronavirus and how her boyfriend took care of her

The singer said that while she is no longer struggling with symptoms, she wants to be a warning to anyone who does not take the virus seriously.
Bareilles, who revealed her diagnosis in April, said she owes her boyfriend, actor Joe Tippett, a lot for being "a good friend and companion despite all that."
"He did a good job taking care of me," he told the magazine.
The "Love Song" singer and Broadway star said she is currently dealing with some emotional issues during the pandemic.
"I am dealing with old demons of anxiety and depression and I am working to deal with that while assimilating what is happening and leaning towards activism," he said. "I've been going to [social justice] marches, all masked, of course. I read, researched and listened a lot. I'm trying to correct my mistakes. And philanthropically, supporting organizations like Color of Change and Black Lives Matter."
She said therapy has helped.
"I firmly believe in therapy," he said. "So I have been in my weekly therapy and sometimes if I am having a bad week I could speak to my therapist twice a week and she has been a great help. The other magic bullet for me is meditation. It has been of great help in making friends with the uncomfortable parts of this, like the uncertainty of everything. "