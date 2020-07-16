Sara Bareilles talks about her recovery from the coronavirus and how her boyfriend took care of her

The singer said that while she is no longer struggling with symptoms, she wants to be a warning to anyone who does not take the virus seriously.

"You really have to listen to your body, rest and pay close attention if you have breathing problems," he told People magazine. "But it was scary because you are expecting it to get worse all the time. So I can understand why it is a really panicky moment for so many people."

Bareilles, who revealed her diagnosis in April, said she owes her boyfriend, actor Joe Tippett, a lot for being "a good friend and companion despite all that."

"He did a good job taking care of me," he told the magazine.