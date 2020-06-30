Sara Gideon attacks Susan Collins for abortion rights after Supreme Court ruling

In a video conversation with NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue, Gideon said Kavanaugh "did the exact opposite of what Susan Collins professed over and over again that she was sure she would do, and that is respecting the precedent. de Roe v. Wade. "

"We are still in danger in terms of reproductive health care and access to it for all people in this country," he added.

Louisiana law required that doctors who perform abortions have "admission privileges" at a nearby hospital. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the four liberal judges because of Supreme Court precedent, emphasizing that Louisiana law was identical to an accreditation requirement in a Texas statute invalidated by the court ruling 2016 in the case of Whole Woman & # 39; s Health v. Hellerstedt. Kavanaugh disagreed with the other conservative judges, writing that the Supreme Court "should refer the case for a new trial and additional fact finding under appropriate legal standards."

Collins, the last New England Republican in Congress, is seeking a fifth Senate term in a state that then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump lost in 2016 by 3 points. Her moderate reputation has consistently put her in the midst of major debates in Washington. But her votes for Kavanaugh, who was confirmed with a minimum of 50 votes in the Senate, and against the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act have put her in a difficult position with both Democrats and Republicans. Collins has repeatedly declined to say whether he is endorsing Trump's reelection offer.

He was back in the spotlight after the court's decision. Collins campaign spokesman Kevin Kelley said the senator agreed.

"To suggest that Judge Kavanaugh's dissent in this particular case is a vote to ban abortion is absurd and not based on fact," Kelley said. "As Judge Gorsuch wrote:" In truth, Roe v. Wade isn't even in question here. "

"The bottom line is that she has always believed in a woman's right to choose and nothing about today's decision changes the law," he added.