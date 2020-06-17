Sarah Hegazi: How a gay Egyptian woman faced homophobia and paid the maximum price

Hegazi's friends reported his death, distributed a suicide note, and shared a torrent of messages of solidarity, pain, and anger. Their duel was soon hijacked by hate messages.

On social media, posts about Hegazi that ended traditional condolences, "May God have mercy on her," were followed by comments saying "she is not worthy of His mercy" and a torrent of expletives directed at her sexuality.

By waving the flag, Hegazi became an icon for the gay community and a target for state violence.

Analysts say the Egyptian government often enforces conservative values ​​by imprisoning, torturing and silencing women, members of the LGBTQ community, and other citizens who do not conform to its social norms.

Earlier this year, Egypt told the UN Human Rights Council that it "promised to safeguard human rights, guaranteeing equal rights and opportunities for all citizens without discrimination," and investigated "thoroughly" all cases of torture. "individual".

After conservatives criticized and filed complaints against two women for posting dance and lip sync videos on TikTok that garnered hundreds of thousands of visits, authorities last week charged them with the vaguely worded crime of "violating family principles and values. "

"The regime uses its tools, such as the media and mosques, to tell Egyptian society, which is understood to be & # 39; religious by nature & # 39 ;: we also protect religion and social morality, by so there is no need for Islamists to compete with us! " Hegazi wrote in an article published by local independent platform Mada Masr in 2018.

The Egyptian state and defenders of political Islam had put aside their longstanding animosity, agreeing to use hatred and prejudice to curb individual liberties, he argued. Her writings wove political criticism in her fight as an openly gay woman.

Challenge

When Hegazi and her friends raised the rainbow flag at the September 2017 concert of Mashrou & # 39; Leila, a Lebanese band with an openly gay leader, the allies hailed her for "breaking many barriers of silence," said her friend Tarek Salama.

"Seeing someone who says publicly that they are leftists, that they are against state violence and that they are rare, I was concerned about it. But I was also fascinated and humiliated," Salama told CNN.

Photos of the colorful flag waving under the spotlight angered talk show hosts and newspaper columnists. Days later, Hegazi and his friends were arrested. Ultimately, police detained at least 75 people in the month after the concert in what an Egyptian rights group called "an unprecedented surge in security crackdown targeting gay and transgender citizens or those believed to be they are like that. "

Sixteen years earlier, in 2001, a similar crackdown had taken place. In what became known as the Queen Boat case, police arrested dozens of men in Cairo and charged them with "habitual debauchery," a legal term used to prosecute LGBTQ people. The men hid their faces during the public trial for fear of being recognized, and reported a life ruined by torture, shame and stigma.

What distinguished Hegazi's experience was his willingness to show his face despite the backlash.

"It was a day to mark history as the beginning of the liberation of the LGBTQ community in Egypt," said Elkashif.

Hegazi was detained for three months. She said she was tortured by electrocution and subjected to sexual harassment by inmates acting on the orders of officers "who believed she should be punished," she wrote on Daaarb.com, an electronic publication of the Socialist Popular Alliance Party.

Egyptian authorities have repeatedly denied allegations of systematic torture in prisons and did not respond to Hegazi's claims. The government did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

During interrogation at the state security prosecutor's office, which generally handles high-profile, terrorist political cases, Hegazi grabbed the arms of her lawyers and begged them not to let her return to detention, her lawyer and friend Mostafa Fouad told CNN. In question hours, the police investigated the details of his life, he later wrote. They asked him why he took off the Islamic scarf, which he had already put on, and if he was a virgin.

She was accused of "promoting debauchery" and of joining an illegal organization that "threatens public and social peace," an accusation usually directed against Islamists and political dissidents, according to Fouad.

Hegazi was released pending trial to discover that her family and neighbors had rejected her and fired her from her job. Society "welcomed" what happened to him, he wrote on Daaarb.com last March.

"The Egyptian middle class leans towards religiously and socially conservative law. It supports state decisions to impose guardianship on society … they practice social stigma [against anyone who rebels] against this oppressive patriarchal culture that is based on oppression women, workers and religious and sexual minorities, "Hegazi wrote.

"It is the noisiest class in society, so exposing and criticizing it is a must."

His words would be prophetic in explaining the struggle of his life and the unfriendly reaction to his death. "[The middle class] laid the foundations for hatred, psychological and physical violence, sexual harassment and intimidation," he added.

Exile

Hegazi traveled to Canada months after his release, but never seemed to escape what had happened.

"Sarah left Egypt two years ago, but Egypt and her trauma did not leave her alone," her friend Salama wrote on Facebook.

Although asylum in Canada provided security from prison, it imposed taxes in other ways. Her mother died of cancer shortly after she left, and her inability to be around her and her younger siblings at the time wreaked havoc on her, she said.

She said she suffered from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, panic attacks and loneliness. The electroconvulsive therapy she underwent in Cairo and Toronto caused memory loss, she wrote in Mada Masr in 2018. She stuttered, was terrified, and attempted suicide twice.

Her writings, activism, and support for friends facing depression and arrest continued. Her Instagram account includes posts that demand patience with those fighting PTSD, along with posts in solidarity with Black Lives Matter's political causes, friends imprisoned in Egypt and the millions trapped by the conflict in Idlib, Syria.

"She was strong, she could have survived this, but society destroyed her," Fouad said from his self-exile in Turkey. "She told me about suicide four times before," he said, crying.

After his death, trolls and online commentators said his defense of LGBTQ rights was a greater crime than his "sinful sexuality."

"Sarah committed a crime against religion and society by supporting homosexuality and publicizing her homosexuality and atheism," wrote one user on Facebook.

Others used derogatory and derogatory terms while arguing that he would be denied the mercy and rot of God in hell. In Egypt's Twittersphere, her name was in vogue along with "People of Lot," a reference to a Quranic passage about punishment for homosexuality.

"The most humiliating and irritating part of her death is those who gloat over it," his friend Amr Mohamed said in a video posted on Facebook. Addressing these people, he added: "She died after arrest, torture and expulsion … what religion would reward you for insulting a dead person?"

Tributes

A day before her death, Hegazi posted a photo of herself lying on the green grass under a bright blue sky. "Heaven is more beautiful than earth, and I want heaven, not earth," he wrote. Hamed Sinno, the lead singer of Mashrou & # 39; Leila, put these words to music in a video tribute.

"His blood is on my hands as much as yours. It should have been me in that prison cell. I apologize if I gave anyone hope that one day they would see us as human," he wrote on Facebook, too. of self-exile.

After her death, an old and familiar photo went viral: that of Hegazi wrapped in the rainbow flag, while sitting on the shoulders of a friend, her smile beaming over the crowd at the band's concert in 2017.

Sinno published the photo, writing: "Freedom for your soul".

In the note he wrote before his death, he said: "To my brothers, I tried to survive and I failed. Forgive me. To my friends, the experiences have been cruel and I am too weak to resist. Forgive me. World, you have been extremely cruel, but I forgive you ".

How to get help: In the United States, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide can also provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.