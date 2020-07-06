Sasse criticizes "President Xi's spy network" after UK freezes Huawei from 5G networks

Senator Ben Sasse, Republican of New York, praised reports that the United Kingdom plans to freeze Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei out of its 5G network by the end of the year, saying it is "good for the British government" to give Huawei the boots after months of pressure from the US

The Sunday Times and The Daily Telegraph reported over the weekend that the UK would remove Huawei from its 5G infrastructure, and the Sunday Times reported that the measure would be completed "at Christmas." The UK decision earlier this year to use Huawei to help build its 5G network caused an uproar in American politicians, and Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, said "Huawei has been and will continue to be a threat to national security. " and Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, saying that "(t) he Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will now have a foothold to carry out widespread espionage in British society."

Now, the UK is reportedly reversing its plans to use Huawei equipment, after a year of pressure from the US to do the opposite, Sasse on Sunday expressed support for the decision.

"President Xi's spy network is not going to like this, but it is good for the British government," he said. "Shared security interests are an important part of our special relationship with the British, and the technological puppet of the Chinese Communist Party must not be allowed to sit in the networks of our closest allies."

The foreign policy victory for the United States comes as American officials are trying to defend themselves from a Chinese government propaganda war on the coronavirus, which Beijing incorrectly said originated with the United States Army. It also occurs when the two countries engage in a military posture in the South China Sea, trade tensions continue, and both nations fight to gain the upper hand in a 21st century version of the space race.

China's widespread human rights abuses and crackdowns on freedom of expression, particularly with a new "national security" law passed last week targeting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, also complicate the relationship. between the United States and China, two countries with extensive economic ties. Last week, the State Department began warning US companies not to work with Chinese companies that "literally use slave labor."

Sasse and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, two lawmakers who are almost constantly at odds, jointly spearheaded a letter in March urging the UK government to reconsider its Huawei decision. The letter included the signatures of 20 senators in total, from Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat of New York.

"Given the significant economic, security and privacy threats posed by Huawei, we strongly urge the UK to review its recent decision, take steps to mitigate Huawei's risks and work closely with the US. In these efforts in the future, "wrote the senators.

They added: "Remarkably, the UK government itself warned that Huawei's telecom equipment poses 'significant' security issues. Through China's mosaic of vague intelligence, homeland security and cybersecurity laws, Chinese companies are forced to support and cooperate with the Chinese Communist Party. intelligence gathering authorities. "

The Trump administration also criticized Huawei being allowed to enter the UK and the company's ties to the CCP in general.

While the United States imposed rules that prevent Huawei from accessing American technology in May, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Huawei "a tool of the Chinese Communist Party, in compliance with its orders."

Gillian Turner and Sam Dorman of Fox News contributed to this report.