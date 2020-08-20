satellite-images-show-smoke-from-california-fires-stretching-hundreds-of-miles

(CNN) New satellite images show smoke drifting roughly 600 miles from wildfires scorching California.

There are currently 26 major fire incidents in the state, according to Cal Fire. The largest right now are the LNU and SCU Lightning Complex fires.

Those two fires, burning north and south of the greater Bay Area, are affecting roughly 226,100 acres.

Smoke from the fires can be seen in NASA satellite images taken on Wednesday. It appears much of the smoke is being sucked out into the Pacific Ocean.

The smoke trail stretches southwest off the California coast. Satellite imagery taken by NOAA also shows the smoke being pulled from California and into the Pacific.