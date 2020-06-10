Saturn's moon Titan is rapidly migrating from the planet

The giant moon is not alone in this behavior; Other moons among the 150 known moons in our solar system are also slowly distancing themselves from the orbiting planets, including our own moon. The Moon moves about 1.5 inches away each year, according to NASA.

This is caused by the gravity of the moon pulling the planet, creating a temporary bulge on the planet. That energy pushes the moon further away.

Data collected during NASA's Cassini-Huygens mission to study Saturn and some of its moons has revealed that Titan's migration rate is about 4 inches per year.

Saturn, the second largest planet in our solar system, probably formed during the infancy of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago. But scientists are less sure when the planet's signature rings and many moons form. Currently, the planet has 82 moons.

Titan, which is larger than the planet Mercury, orbits Saturn at a distance of 759,000 miles away. And if it has been moving away from the planet at a rapid rate each year, Titan was probably much closer to Saturn in the early billions of years before migrating.

This implies that the entire planetary system of Saturn also expanded rapidly.

"This result brings an important new piece of the puzzle to the highly debated question of the age of Saturn's system and how its moons formed," said Valery Lainey, lead author of the study and a scientist at the Paris Observatory at Paris Sciences University. et Lettres, in a statement.

Lainey worked in the study as a scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Background stars in images captured by Cassini helped investigators track Titan. This was also compared to radio data collected by Cassini over the course of 10 Saturn flybys between 2006 and 2016. Together, these showed the change in Titan's orbit as it moves outward.

"By using two completely different data sets, we obtained results that are in full agreement, and also in accordance with Jim Fuller's theory, which predicted a much faster migration of Titan," said Paolo Tortora, co-author of the study and professor of aerospace systems and member of the Cassini Radio Science team at the University of Bologna in Italy, in a statement.

Fuller, a theoretical astrophysicist and assistant professor at the California Institute of Technology, has the theory that both the inner and outer moons of planets migrate at similar speeds. Both types of moons get stuck in orbits related to the wobble of the planet, pushing them away.

Fuller's theory, which he published as a research study about four years ago, changed the prevailing view that outer moons migrated more slowly than inner moons. This idea was based on the fact that the outer moons are more distant from the gravity of your planet.

He is also a co-author of the new study.

"The new measurements imply that these types of planet-moon interactions may be more prominent than previous expectations and that they can be applied to many systems, such as other planetary lunar systems, exoplanets, those outside our solar system, and even star systems. binaries, where stars orbit each other, "Fuller said in a statement.

Titan is unique in our solar system. It is the only known moon with a considerable atmosphere and the only planetary body other than Earth with rivers and liquid lakes on its surface.

In 2026, NASA will send the Dragonfly mission to further investigate Titan. It will hit the moon in 2034. The Mars rover-sized drone will be able to fly through Titan's thick atmosphere for about two and a half years.

The ultimate goal is for Dragonfly to visit an impact crater, where they believe the important ingredients for life were mixed when something hit Titan in the past, possibly tens of thousands of years ago.

"Titan has the key ingredients for life," said Lori Glaze, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division, when the mission was announced in 2019.

"It has complex organic molecules and the energy required for life. We will have an opportunity to observe processes similar to what happened on early Earth when life was formed and potentially the conditions that could harbor life today."