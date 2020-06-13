Saudi Arabia considers canceling hajj due to coronavirus pandemic

Saudi Arabia is considering canceling the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A cancellation would mark the first time in modern history that Muslims did not travel to the holiest Islamic cities during the five to six-day pilgrimage held in late July.

Approximately two million Muslims make the trip each year.

“The subject has been carefully studied and different scenarios are being considered. An official decision will be made within a week, ”a senior Saudi official told the Financial Times.

Health problems have led to the cancellation or delay of major world events, including the Tokyo Olympics and possibly the Super Bowl.

The Saudi government moved quickly to institute a blockade after the country's first case was confirmed on March 2, but the cases have soared recently with declining orders to stay home.

More than 3,000 cases have been reported daily in the past six days, while at least 893 have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins data.

The Financial Times reported that officials are considering allowing a small number of locals to perform hajj under strict public health measures.

"All options are on the table, but the priority is the health and safety of the pilgrims," ​​the official told the newspaper.