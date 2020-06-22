Saudi Arabia says annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca will have limited participants

A transit worker from the New York City Mass Transit Authority (MTA) looks down from a subway car after arriving at Coney Island Station in Brooklyn, New York, on May 6. Corey Sipkin / AFP / Getty Images

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), which manages the New York City subway system, has used $ 2.9 billion of the March funds from the Federal CARES Act, which represents approximately 73% of the money, but expects deplete the remaining funds in early July.

"The MTA is facing the most acute financial crisis in its history," MTA Chief Financial Officer Bob Foran said in a press release.

He continued: "With over 70% of the CARES funds provided in the first aid package drawn up, and all CARES funds expected to be depleted early next month, our finances are life support."

He called on Congress to act to protect the MTA

"We need the Senate to take action now and follow the leadership of the House of Representatives on continued financing of the pandemic. As the MTA is the lifeblood of New York and the nation's economy, our financial health will be critical to recovery. the country's economy. " said.

Foran added: "New York is also the nation's top donor state providing $ 29 billion more in funds than we receive from the federal government."

"We urge the Senate to return to Washington, do its job, and provide another $ 3.9 billion in funds to the MTA now to cover the rest of 2020."

The latest numbers of passengers: The MTA says more than 2 million people traveled on the New York City subway and buses on Friday, the first time passengers have reached that level since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March.

While it is a significant increase in passenger numbers, it is a 74% decrease from normal levels of 7.6 million weekdays, the MTA added.