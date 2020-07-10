Savannah, Chase Chrisley talk about the "pressure" of growing up on television: "it changed our lives"

Savannah and Chase Chrisley had a unique childhood, considering they were on television.

Now cast members of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," the two opened up to People magazine about what it was like to grow up against the United States.

"It definitely changed our lives completely," admitted Chase, 24. "It forced us to grow quickly. I know I've made a lot of mistakes, and learning to recover and grow with every mistake is a little bit different because every time we make a mistake it's in the public eye."

Savannah echoed her brother's feelings, noting that she wants to set a good example for girls.

"Growing up on TV, a lot of people think it's amazing, but for me I know there was a lot of pressure to be perfect and know that mothers are allowing their daughters to follow me on social media and admire me." Savannah, 22, said. "I put a lot of pressure on myself to live this perfect life and not disappoint people."

Now, however, Savannah said she is trying to "live my life for myself and not be so obsessed with what people think."

"Opinions hurt. I see them and sometimes they hit close to home," he admitted, noting that he finds therapy helpful.

"So growing up on television has had its pros and cons, but overall it has given us a platform to help others and meet lots of people," Savannah explained. "I don't think we can complain too much."

"Chrisley Knows Best" will return for its eighth season on Thursday, during which Savannah reveals to her father that she and fiance Nic Kerdiles have canceled their wedding, as seen in the trailer.

"Nic and I have been together for two and a half years. We are just trying to find our place in this world," Savannah said of her decision. "We are working on ourselves to be better for each other. I like to say that our relationship is unique and we are marching at our own pace."

Savannah and Kerdiles are still together, he said, but they were moving "too fast" and now "they want to make sure we are both in a healthy place."