Save 67% on a car device that diagnoses error codes, translates mechanical into English

The dashboard of your car is probably more useless than the unlabeled sea of ​​lights on the Captain Kirk & # 39; s Enterprise bridge. Check the engine light? For what? What's up? That's the problem that OBD2 sensors are trying to solve; Plug one into your car's on-board diagnostic port (OBD2, for short) and the sensor can send detailed information to an app on your phone to inform you about the health and well-being of your car. Fixd makes a popular OBD2 sensor that usually costs $ 60. Right now, you can get a when you buy it directly from Fix-d.

Fixd & # 39; s is not the only OBD2 sensor in town, but it has a great reputation, scoring 4.1 out of 5 stars based on 4,700 ratings on Amazon (where it currently sells for the full price of $ 60). The scanner itself connects to the OBD2 port, every car made since 1996 should have one, and Fixd says it works with hybrid cars, too, and syncs with your phone via Bluetooth. It is capable of diagnosing around 7,000 error codes and tries to translate them into plain English so that you not only know which component is failing, but how serious the problem is and what the implications of the problem are.

The mobile app can sync with multiple Fixd sensors, so you can monitor the health of every car in your home from a single phone. And speaking of monitoring, Fixd also knows your maintenance schedule and can remind you to schedule the service as needed.

Unlike some OBD2 sensors, the Fixd sensor focuses only on car maintenance – it is not also a security device or a GPS tracker. But I'd say it's a plus, as it reduces cost and complexity, and lets Fixd focus on leaving you one step ahead of your car and mechanic.

Update: Get a second FixD for $ 14. I haven't confirmed this, but a CNET reports that when you purchase a FixD, you immediately receive an email offering you a 30% discount on your next purchase. You can apply that discount to a second FixD, which would cost just $ 14. That's two for $ 34.

This article was previously published. It has been updated with information on new agreements.



