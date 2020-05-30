Save on JBL Bluetooth portable speakers with up to $ 110 off today only

Not sure what to give Dad for Father's Day? Woot is having a day sale on JBL Bluetooth portable speakers where he could get the right gift for dad, and with discounts of up to 44% off, he might even find something worth getting while he's at it. These powerful Bluetooth speakers are truly made for music lovers, and thanks to today's sale, you can get one for as little as $ 74.99 right now. You'll want to buy fast as one option is already sold out and the others could follow at any time.

Contents 1 From $ 75 1.1 JBL speakers one day sale 1.2 Prices vary

From $ 75 From $ 75



JBL speakers one day sale

JBL portable Bluetooth speakers are on sale at Woot for just a day, from the $ 75 JBL Flip 5 to the $ 300 JBL Partybox 200. Some models are even waterproof. Prices vary

The most affordable speaker on Woot's sale today is the JBL Flip 5, priced at $ 74.99. Today's settlement saves you nearly $ 50 off your regular $ 120 cost and lets you choose from camouflage, gray, green, and yellow. The JBL Flip 5 offers over 12 hours of play on a single charge and features IPX7 waterproof protection so you can take it to the pool or beach and listen without worrying about ruining it. You can even pair multiple speakers for louder sound with the Party Boost function.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $ 30 / month

Meanwhile, the JBL Partybox 200 portable party speaker is a much larger speaker you can get on sale for $ 299.99 today. That saves you $ 50 off your regular price. This model has a 12V DC input and allows you to connect your microphone or guitar. You can stream music via Bluetooth or you can plug in a USB drive to play music from there, although the coolest part of this speaker is the built-in lights that change color and have a few different modes to change.

Woot generally charges $ 6 per order per shipment, but you can get free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership. If you have never been a Prime member before, you can start a 30-day free trial Right now to have your orders shipped free on Woot and Amazon. You'll also get access to benefits like Prime Video streaming service, exclusive member discounts and more.

You can find even more dad gift ideas in our guide to best father's day deals.