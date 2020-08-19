savers-are-struggling-and-probably-will-for-years

New York (CNN Business) Americans are nervous about their economic future — so much so that they’re willing to keep money in the bank and Treasury bonds that earn pretty much zilch. Nada. Bupkis. You get the picture.

The average interest rate generated by a standard bank savings account is just 0.1%, according to Bankrate.

Conservative investors trying to save by putting their cash in government bonds aren’t faring much better. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury is hovering around 0.65% — not far from record lows.

Despite these puny interest rates, Americans have set aside $3.37 trillion in savings for that proverbial rainy day according to figures from the government. The personal savings rate in the United States was a whopping 19% of disposable income in June. The savings rate is down from a peak of 33% in April, but it’s still substantially higher than the 7.1% savings rate at this time a year ago.

Is there hope on the horizon for savers? Maybe. Inflation is finally showing signs of creeping back into the economy. If consumer prices continue to rise, then bond yields should — in theory — go up too.