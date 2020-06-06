Saw 9 Must Avoid Jigsaw’s Mistakes

It's still unclear exactly how Spiral: From the Book of Saw relates to the previous movies, but it's time for John Kramer to be allowed to rest in peace.

For example, Friday the 13th Part 8 ends with Jason being dissolved by toxic waste, while Jason goes to hell It has him not only alive again but somehow sent from Manhattan to Crystal Lake. Or somewhere else, almost every Elf aftermath act that there has never been a Elf movie before them, inventing their own rules for the bad starter. That is not the case with the Mountain range series, featuring arguably the most subservient devotion to maintaining continuity and avoiding retcons in horror film history.

Of course, Mountain rangeRespect for continuity has been a double-edged sword. As the series expanded to include more and more movies, explaining how and why the latest "game" linked to the plans or disciples of the now "dead Jigsaw" Kramer became increasingly difficult. It's time to Spiralaka Saw 9, to break free from that chain.

Vi 9 should avoid Jigsaw mistakes

If co-creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell had anticipated Mountain range Becoming a franchise of more than 15 years, it seems likely that they have changed their minds about Jigsaw's terminal cancer. But I had cancer, and at the end of Sierra 3John Kramer was dead. However, over the course of five additional Mountain range Movies, Jigsaw has continued to pull the strings, and the longer it has continued, the more and more difficult it becomes to accept as a viewer. Jigsaw was not a superhero, or a supervillain, he was a mortal man, and no matter how smart he was, he was not psychic.

While Spiral: from the book of the saw in fact you should acknowledge the franchise's past, and maybe even feature a Tobin Bell flashback cameo as Jigsaw, you shouldn't go the 2017 route Puzzleand they have another previously unknown apprentice capable of promoting John's work. SpiralThe killer must be someone new, someone who is not directly connected to Jigsaw, and someone who is not tied to all of John Kramer's luggage. Spiral, starring and produced by Chris Rock, has been heralded as a reboot, and for the most part, that's exactly what it should be. It is time for a new generation of villains to start playing their own game.

