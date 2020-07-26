Say goodbye to John Lewis

Representative John Lewis' coffin is pulled by a horse-drawn carriage over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday, July 26. John Bazemore / AP

The life of US Representative John Lewis, Georgia's veteran civil rights leader and Democrat, is being honored during six days of memorial ceremonies in five cities.

A military honor guard will escort Lewis's body across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where Lewis helped lead a march to Montgomery, Alabama, for voting rights in 1965, and when he lies in Montgomery State; Washington DC; and Atlanta, according to a Lewis family schedule.

Lewis, who served as the representative of the United States in Georgia's 5th Congressional District for more than three decades, was widely viewed as a moral conscience of Congress due to his incarnation of nonviolent civil rights struggle for decades. Her passionate oratory was backed by a long history of action that included, by her count, more than 40 arrests as she protested against racial and social injustice.