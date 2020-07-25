Scalia talks about unemployment and the next coronavirus stimulus

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia appeared on Friday in "Your World," where he reacted to recent unemployment figures showing that after a 16-week decline, they are now increasing. The report, Scalia said, was more mixed than negative.

"The good news in that report was that the continuing claims, that is, the people who continue to have unemployment insurance, actually fell substantially over a million. So it was mixed," Scalia told guest host Charles Payne. . "I think we are receiving a warning from states in the south and west of how important it is for the continued reopening of the economy to practice security measures … alienation, masks are so important."

"For me, they are actually part of what guarantees our freedom right now," he added. "So I think we've had very, very good economic news, overall, over the past few months. I think we can continue that."

STIMULUS CONTROLS, STATE AID AND MORE: WHAT'S IN THE NEW DEMOCRAT CORONAVIRUS RELEVATION ACCOUNT

Scalia commented on recent unemployment negotiations in Congress.

"But we must be careful about the negotiations in Washington. Obviously they are ongoing. And I think there is broad recognition of the importance of reaching an agreement," he said. "And I think they are working as fast as possible to make it happen."

The secretary also referred to the weekly increase in unemployment benefits of $ 600 that expired on Friday and referred to the criticism of the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to the Republicans on the subject.

"We have learned that almost 70 percent of the people who get that $ 600 a week actually get more unemployment than when they worked and that they let it continue. I think there is wide recognition that it can't continue," Scalia said. "So I think the administration and Republicans are interested in continuing to provide job aid here. We know that there are millions who remain unemployed. Actually, we are focused first on helping them get back to work."

Payne also asked Scalia about the potential impact the new closures would have on the country.

"It is a local decision, Charles. I would not like to comment on when a particular jurisdiction has made its closure," Scalia said. "We know there are important health benefits to being open, as well as there are important health benefits to our children and having our schools open."