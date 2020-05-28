Scary Movie: 10 Ways The Franchise Aged Poorly

the Scary Movie The franchise is one of the most successful horror movie parody franchises of all time. The first film in the franchise was released in the summer of 2000, focusing on the success of the film. Shout and parodying horror clichés in the slasher genre. However, due to the fact that the film was released almost 20 years ago, there are several elements that age the film, some more terribly than others.

This article will list 10 ways in which Scary Movie franchise aged poorly.

10 Unnecessary humor & # 39; disgusting & # 39;

It would not be an exaggeration to affirm that the Scary Movie the franchise relied heavily on "gross" humor to generate laughter or an auction, and vomiting was a writer's favorite.

While it would be a mistake to claim that "rude" humor is always bad or childish, it would not be wrong to suggest that Scary Movie the franchise relied heavily on them to deliver its strengths.

9 9 Humor of the time

Humor changes over time, what was once fun in the 1960s is no longer fun today. While there are still comedy movies from the past that stand out today, those that depend on humor relative to time don't. Unfortunately, Scary Movie relies heavily on contemporary phrases and humor.

This dependence on contemporary jokes and phrases not only dates back a long way from the film, but also excludes future viewers from understanding their jokes.

8 Spread too thin

Originally, Scary Movie focused on parodying horror movies and tropes that had become cliche within the horror genre. However, as the series released more and more sequels, the themes of its parody began to expand beyond horror movies.

Movies like him Planet of the Apes and Black Swan received parodies of the Scary Movie writers, which is strange considering they are not horror movies.

7 7 Parodying movies that no longer exist

While parodying current movies and their tropes isn't necessarily a bad thing, it does make it harder for new audiences to understand the humor and enjoy the jokes in the movie, as the parody theme no longer exists.

The subject of his initial parody, Shout, was a subtle satire on the slasher genre that can still be enjoyed today; While Scary Movie and its sequels are a combination of the Dead Slasher genre and the dying teenage comedy genre that was hugely popular in the early to mid-2000s.

6 6 Your initial audience has grown out of it

Most viewers of Scary Movie Initially I looked at it when they were young, whether they are older or younger teens. It should come as no surprise that one's mood changes over time and that what one finds amusing in childhood does not provoke laughter later in life.

This is certainly the case for Scary Movie. Despite his mature humor, he was childish in his delivery (particularly during the sequels) and this has not aged well among an audience that has emerged from him.

5 5 Homophobia

The LGBT + movement has made great strides worldwide over the past two decades, with more LGBT + movies being released each year, more LGBT + awareness, and even same-sex marriage being legalized in various nations across the globe. world. The LGBT + movement has caused some jokes from the past to be seen differently.

the Scary Movie The franchise certainly made a fair amount of homophobic pranks, in order that various pranks were simply homosexuality in general.

4 4 Random humor

Random or surreal humor is certainly a valid form of comedy, with comedians such as Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, Noel Fielding, and Matt Berry & # 39; s London toast being brilliant examples of how surreal humor can work incredibly well.

However the Scary Movie The franchise used an absurd random comedy in a cheap way that ties in with the childlike nature of its humor.

3 Capacity

Similar to the entry of homophobia, modern society has advanced to a point where jokes about the disabled are not as highly regarded. This is not to say that jokes cannot be made about disabled people or disability issues, just that the joke cannot use disability as a key point.

As Ricky Gervais once said, "People confuse the subject of a joke with the goal of a joke, and they are rarely the same thing." In other words, jokes about the disabled may work, but jokes at the expense of the disabled are not; this is the mistake that Scary Movie make.

2 Pop culture references

Nothing ages a movie as terribly as pop culture references, particularly if the pop culture reference is The joke. The series is based on various references to pop culture as key phrases, the darkest being a reference to a popular Nike ad at the time.

Referencing these past events only ages the film, preventing future audiences from understanding the joke.

one Sexual assault

The #MeToo movement was one of the most important social movements in recent decades. He highlighted the problems that women have been experiencing daily since they were born and helped raise awareness of these problems in society and culture.

the Scary Movie However, the franchise was launched before the #MeToo movement and as such is based on various forms of sexual assault such as humor, with the most memorable occurring in Scary Movie 2.

