Scenes from SpaceX launching NASA astronauts into orbit, moment by moment

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, perched on the company's Falcon 9 rocket, takes off from launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, taking NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station. The May 30 launch was the first rocket launch in the United States with a crew since the space shuttle program ended in 2011 and the first manned SpaceX mission in history. The mission is called Demo-2 since its main purpose is to test the SpaceX spacecraft.