Scenes of peaceful protests in the United States.

From Newsmax TV

When asked if the military needs to be sent to American cities to restore law and order, President Trump said, "I don't think we have to."

Trump said he has "very strong powers to do it" and said he could go beyond the National Guard "if necessary."

Some context: On Monday, Trump said at a Rose Garden event: "If the city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of its residents, I will deploy the United States Army and quickly resolve the problem to they". . "

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday he does not support the use of active duty troops to quell large-scale protests across the United States.

"The option of using active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a last resort, and only in the most urgent and serious situations. We are not in one of those situations right now. I do not support invoking the Law of the insurrection, "he told reporters.

In the interview with Sean Spicer, which aired on his conservative channel Newsmax, Trump criticized Antifa and what he called other "radical left" groups for being violent amid protests after the death of George Floyd.

Trump said that while the nation needs healing, there must also be "security in our cities."