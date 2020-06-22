Schiff Withdraws Los Angeles District Attorney's Endorsement Following George Floyd Protests

Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, withdrew his support for Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey, who is seeking a third term in office.

Schiff had initially supported Lacey last year, but the current DA now faces a progressive challenge during a time when law enforcement agencies face criticism across the country.

SCHIFF SAYS BOLTON IS & # 39; NOT A PATRIOT & # 39; Despite the revelations in memory

"This is a rare moment in our nation's history. We have a responsibility to make profound changes to end systemic racism and reform criminal justice," Schiff tweeted Saturday, adding that he and California Assemblywoman Laura Friedman "They no longer feel our endorsement of Jackie Lacey." a year ago it has the same meaning. We have decided to withdraw it. "

Lacey, who is the first black district attorney in Los Angeles history, told the Los Angeles Times that she is "proud" of her work against racism in criminal justice reform.

"As the first African-American woman to serve as the Los Angeles County District Attorney, I am proud of my record of taking on systemic racism and reforming criminal justice, from bail reform to the reduction of juvenile cases by almost a year. 50 percent, to increase our focus on mental health treatment rather than incarceration, "Lacey told the newspaper. "I am uniquely focused on doing the work of the people of Los Angeles County during this time of crisis."

The Times reported that the same day that Schiff announced his decision, protesters gathered outside Lacey's home, urging her to press charges against police officers who fatally shot Alex Flores and Daniel Hernández in separate incidents in 2019 and 2020. , respectively.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lacey apologized earlier this year after her husband allegedly pointed a gun at about 50 Black Lives Matter protesters and threatened to shoot them for showing up at their Los Angeles home before sunrise.