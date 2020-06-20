School bus executive allegedly on New York and Long Island payrolls at the same time

A school bus executive for the city's Department of Education is under investigation for allegedly charging a salary for a new job while he was still on the New York payroll, The Post reported.

Paul Weydig, director of security for the DOE's Office of Student Transportation (OPT), started working from home on March 20 while earning his $ 110,000 salary. School buses were inactive due to the closure of the coronavirus after March 13.

Weydig then took a higher paying job in Uniondale, LI, Union Free School District.

Records show Uniondale hired Weydig as a probationary "transportation supervisor" to pay him $ 125,000 a year, prorated for six months beginning April 27.

Weydig then resigned from his DOE role starting June 7, with additional payments limited to unused vacation time, authorities said.

The DOE said Weydig did not disclose an external paycheck.

“We were not aware of any job offer that was extended to him. He did not inform the DOE or ask the DOE for permission to work elsewhere, "a spokeswoman said.

The DOE reported Weydig to the city's Special Investigation Commissioner for schools, he added.

Uniondale acting schools superintendent Rhonda Taylor declined to answer questions about Weydig's hiring.

Weydig is married to Lisa D’Amato, director of contracts and administration for the DOE's Office of School Support Services. His salary is $ 160,749.

In September 2018, OPT investigator Eric Reynolds, a retired New York police detective, accused Weydig and others of avoiding him for signing drivers without a criminal background check.

The DOE did not give any updates last week about an investigation into those allegations.

Weydig, who lives in Port Washington, L.I. – 24 miles from the OPT office in Long Island City – he drove and returned a Ford sedan from the city, though he did little or no field work on a daily basis, The Post reported.

D’Amato joined him on the trip.

Weydig did not return calls for comment.