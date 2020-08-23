schumer-announces-investigation-into-postal-service-policy-changes

(Newsdio) Speaking Sunday to reporters in New York City, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a three-member subcommittee of the US Postal Service’s Board of Governors tasked with investigating the USPS’ policy changes ahead of the November election.

The subcommittee, which consists of two Democrat appointees to the board and one Republican, is expected to issue a public report within two weeks outlining how the USPS will ensure the timeliness of election mail and other critical services, Schumer said.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy affirmed to lawmakers last week that he would suspend policy changes at the USPS until after the November election.

“Frankly, no one really believes him,” Schumer said Sunday.

DeJoy, who took over the USPS in June, has come under fire from Democrats for dramatic cost-cutting measures ahead of a November election that is expected to see widespread use of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.