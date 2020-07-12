Schumer wants the federal government to increase funding for schools to reopen

Senator Chuck Schumer said Sunday that if the Trump administration wants schools to safely reopen in New York and across the country this fall, the federal government will have to increase funds to help with some of the costs.

"Everyone wants our schools to reopen, but the federal government must lead the way in funding security measures that would open the doors of New York schools and the nation in a way that helps ensure that the coronavirus is not spread. unnecessarily spread or infect teachers, children or staff, "said the New York Democrat during a briefing.

Schumer wants the feds to save more than $ 175 billion from the effort. Without the funds to help cover the costs of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, local governments could be hit by soaring costs that would devastate their budgets, he argued.

In that case, “Local taxes could go up and some schools could just stay closed, and we don't want that. That is why we must take action on "COVID-4" and commit $ 175 billion to the safe reopening of K-12 schools for all, "said Schumer, the Senate minority leader.

Schumer, along with Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Proposed a legislative package, called the Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act, which it says would "substantially" cover the costs of reopening K-12 schools.

It would also provide childcare assistance, tuition assistance, efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect, and implement public health measures.

"The bottom line here is that the coronavirus brought unprecedented economic and health challenges to students, families, educators, and learning institutions across the country: challenges that students of color, students from low-income families, students with disabilities they feel disproportionately, and more, "Schumer said.

"Therefore, action is needed now to save teaching jobs, preserve millions of child care spaces and ensure that every student has access to a safe and quality education," he said.