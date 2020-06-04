Sci-Fi: 10 Best Outer Space Survival Films

Whether fictional or based on a true story, there is something exciting and thrilling about watching a treacherous survival story. It can be entertaining and inspiring to watch cinematic representations of humanity surpassing the odds and going through seemingly impossible obstacles. The configuration of science fiction and outer space fits this premise like a glove, as the stakes rise and the reach expands to heavenly levels.

RELATED: 10 Sci-Fi Movies To Watch After Netflix's The Platform

This grandiose and sinister overlay makes these survival adventures even more intense and exciting. The vast and hostile void of space serves as a strong backdrop for harsh, seemingly insurmountable conditions.

Over the decades, there have been many memorable examples, spanning a variety of styles, settings, and narratives. With that said, here are 10 of the best examples of survival movies from outer space.

10 Passengers (2016)

Science fiction movies often thrive by venturing into new territory and exploring concepts that are not often seen in the genre. This is certainly the case with the years 2016 Passengers. Take a science fiction survival premise and combine it with a bit of romance, drama, and thrilling action. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, who play the role of two lovers. They are part of a small band of humanity underway for a century-long journey to a new planet.

The chemistry between the actors is frequent, as is the visually pleasing set design and thoughtful dialogue. The film contains a great sense of atmosphere and features a vast and elaborate spaceship setup to keep viewers drawn.

While he scored critically mixed, Passengers makes for a gripping space drama overall.

9 9 Pandorum (2009)

This Christian Alvart film succeeds in drawing a number of styles and influences, making Pandorum your own entity

Siphon elements from a sci-fi adventure, survival games, and Lovecraftian horror. The result is a fascinating, panting inducing journey over its 108 minutes. Similar to Passengers, a massive interstellar ark comprises the unique environment, which carries humanity's last bastion in a cryogenic dream state. Still, this the ship is forged with far more dire events.

As some lukewarm reviews indicate, Pandorum It can be considered a "popcorn" movie, riddled with exaggerated action and cheesy moments. Still, it is an exciting journey for those willing to embark on this dark and twisted journey.

8 Gravity (2013)

Some of the most fascinating survival stories are those that are laser focused and simple. Director Alfonso Cuarón & # 39; s Gravity It can be largely described in this way. The film takes a "less is more" approach, with most of its 91-minute running time centered on two desperate astronauts clinging to life while risking going to space.

However, there's plenty of depth in this tense survival game too, from the compelling performances of Sandra Bullock and George Clooney to the stunning visuals and endearing dialogue.

Cuarón invokes palpable feelings of discomfort and anxiety, interspersed with peaceful fighting, as the film shows these stranded cables struggling to get to safety.

7 7 Europe Report (2013)

There have been many space adventures on the moon, Mars, and even planets beyond our solar system, but what about Jupiter's possibly habitable moon of Europe? This 2013 science fiction revolves around such a mission, with six astronauts searching for life on this moon.

RELATED: 10 Best Guilty-Pleasure Sci-Fi Films

The film shines visually with a combination of realistic documentary-style images and ingenious and impressive images. It begins slow and atmospheric before launching into a thriller "on the edge of your seat" as events in Europe unfold.

6 6 The Martian (2015)

One would think it would be a rather depressing state of affairs to be abandoned on a frozen and arid planet like Mars, with no indication of rescue. However, astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) makes the most of this epic survival game, through his playful demeanor, various pranks, and the Martian potato farm.

Damon brings a lot of charm to the character – he brings the character of the novelist Andy Weir to life and adds a personal element to this visually stunning movie. Although it is a 141 minute marathon, it does not feel its length, since The MartianThe pleasing cast, strong writing, and engaging cinematography captivate at all times.

5 5 Solaris (1972)

This impressive science fiction film by director Andrei Tarkovsky radiates artistic nuances and philosophical food for thought during its nearly 3-hour run time. What begins as an interstellar journey unfolds into an emotional and psychological journey, riddled with drama, atmospheric settings, and shocking revelations.

Although it is not a survival adventure in the traditional sense, Solaris it keeps viewers uncomfortable with the ominous state of the Solaris station and its anguished protagonist. Decades later, this movie still stands out with its unique combination of science fiction, paranormal elements, and emotional weight.

4 4 Apollo 13 (1995)

It's not often that a film is so consistently strong across the board, providing strong writing and acting along with rich, atmospheric cinematography. However, this is the case of Ron Howard Apollo 13; a docudrama known for its faithful and authentic representation of a true trip to the moon that almost turned into a catastrophe.

The astronaut crew, played by Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton, enhance this tense and compelling journey with dynamic performances and great chemistry. Apollo 13 It is a fascinating space adventure and an emotional roller coaster from start to finish.

3 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

There are few filmmakers who can invoke a unique atmosphere and artistic nuances like the late Stanley Kubrick. 2001 one is a brilliant example of his wild methodology, and one of the most impressive science fiction odysseys to date.

RELATED: 10 Forgotten Sci-Fi / Adventure Films From The 70s That Were Excellent

The film is as much about style and setting as it is about substance. Kubrick takes his audience on a long and wonderful journey through space and time. During this captivating journey, the viewer is treated to heavenly and technological images along with implications of AI, extraterrestrial life, and even the concept of human evolution.

2 Interstellar (2014)

As is the case with the previous entry, the filmmaker Christopher Nolan is known for his rich and memorable epics, traits that are reinforced by one of his best works so far, Interstellar.

The nearly 3-hour runtime flies as fast as the Endurance ship itself, as viewers wonder what will happen next on this journey to a new planet. With the fate of humanity at stake and a limited window of time to complete the mission, the action is exciting and the stakes are high.

Interstellar It is a fascinating journey, enhanced by great performances, imaginative pieces, and elegant visuals, not to mention one of the richest soundtracks in modern film.

one Foreigner (1979)

Director Ridley Scott, as he is known to do, draws viewers into this iconic science fiction with a series of authentic pieces and compelling special effects. However, like the persistent ship-breaking creature, Scott refuses to let him go, trapping his audience with dark and mysterious settings and poignant moments.

Along with visual effects that still stand the test of time Alien He is famous for introducing one of the most iconic science fiction heroes to date, Ripley (Sigourney Weaver). Coupled with some gritty and realistic images, Weaver's compelling performance makes each scene all the more intense as he desperately tries to avoid a fierce alien attack.

NEXT: 10 Sci-Fi Bombs With Great Stories That Deserve A Restart



next

10 action thrillers to see if you love Equalizer movies





