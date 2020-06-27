Science by press release: when history is ahead of science

Media coverage of these developments has also been at "breakneck speed", because it is imperative to find some way to stop the spread of this disease. For example, several scientists recently called me both on and off the registry to convey their optimism that a vaccine might be available early next year. It would be a remarkably quick process, given that vaccine development is usually measured in years or decades, not months. So last week, I took a step back to dig deeper into the studies and analyze the source of this optimism. I was surprised at how thin the data actually is in peer-reviewed medical journals.

There is no doubt that in this environment, speed is essential. Scientists are struggling to learn about the virus, the disease, and how to prevent people from dying. Health officials are working hard to implement sound public health measures that do not overburden society or shut down the economy. And journalists are ragged trying to cover everything.

But there are also growing concerns, from scientists and journalists, that the studies being offered and shown are not ready for "prime time." In fact, many are not studies at all, but subjective conclusions based on data and methods that remain hidden and therefore difficult to validate. Never before has total and immediate transparency been so important, and never before has the scientific image around Covid-19 been so opaque.

What difference does the font make?

Press releases, preprinted documents, and published articles serve different purposes and carry different weight for both scientists and journalists.

A press release "is there to make your institution, your client, your renowned researcher, your product, your pharmaceutical company, and your products look as good as possible, hoping that that press release will convince journalists to write about it. " Gary Schwitzer explained to CNN. Schwitzer is a long-time journalist and health editor, and founder of HealthNewsReview.org. Because it is written by whoever is promoting the product, it is almost never negative, Schwitzer said.

Traditionally, preprinted papers have been articles that researchers and academics published on preprint servers to get feedback from colleagues before submitting their study to a journal. During this pandemic, the profiles of at least two of them, medRxiv (pronounced med-archive), for health sciences, and bioRxiv (pronounced bio-archive), for biology, have been very high. "Prepress servers are much, much more important than ever in Covid-related areas, in other words, life science, clinical medicine. They just weren't gamers before this," Dr. Ivan Oransky told us. . Oransky is co-founder of RetractionWatch.org, editorial vice president for Medscape and professor of medical journalism at New York University.

A study published in a credible scientific journal is, in theory, the final and complete version. To be published here, a study must undergo a process called peer review. Kate Grabowski, an assistant professor in the department of pathology at Johns Hopkins University, calls the peer review process "multiple, independent pairs of eyes" on paper. While peer review is not foolproof, it generally reflects the experience of many people in a particular field who do not necessarily have a "dog on the run."

"I think it is very valuable to detect possible errors that are largely unintentional, and also to improve the science. Usually, when we present documents, they are like drafts and can then be refined (several times) until" much better ", Grabowski said, and she described the process to us as "iterative."

But the past few months have highlighted that the road to solid science can be bumpy, speed bumps, blind spots, and hairpin turns. If you're not careful, sometimes that path can lead you straight off a cliff.

Here are several recent examples from history getting ahead of science:

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE: By now, you've surely heard of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. But you may not have known that at the time that President Trump touted his benefits, there was a preprinted report by French investigators originally published online on March 20. That study was only 42 patients, and has been criticized for confusing data. , poor protocols and that do not clearly explain all patient outcomes, according to the Oransky & # 39; s Retraction Watch website. On April 3, the International Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, the society that publishes the magazine in which the newspaper was supposed to publish, issued a notice saying: "The article does not meet the expected standard of the Society."

On May 11, another study on hydroxychloroquine appeared on medRxiv. Nine days later, the study was withdrawn. In the abstract there is now a statement that reads: "The authors have withdrawn this manuscript and do not wish to be cited. Due to the controversy over hydroxychloroquine and the retrospective nature of their study, they intend to revise the manuscript after review by pairs".

Unfortunately, none of this stopped the hype around the drug, leading to a critical shortage for patients using it for the effective treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. As more exhaustive published research on the drug finally began to emerge, it was shown to not work prophylactically or as a treatment for Covid-19, and its side effects were found to be potentially dangerous for certain patients. The United States government now has an arsenal of 63 million doses.

DEXAMETHASONE: Most recently, the results of the study on dexamethasone, the commonly used steroid medication, were first published at a press conference, frustrating researchers who wanted to see the hard data on which these good news results were based. Harvard Health Expert Most recently, the results of the study on dexamethasone, the commonly used steroid medication, were first published at a press conference, frustrating researchers who wanted to see the hard data on which these good news results were based. Harvard Health Expert Dr. Ashish Jha tweeted "First, now it is a feature of this pandemic that most of the findings were made public through a press release with little data to provide context. Second, this is REALLY good news if it turns out to be true." The problem is that the moment we hear about these results in the public, we must have the confidence to say that it is true. Unlike hydroxychloroquine, the results of the dexamethasone study seem to hold. In ventilator patients, mortality was reduced by a third, according to the preprinted study, published the following week. But, once again, we have yet to see if it will withstand the rigors of peer review.

MODERN: Moderna, one of the companies in the highly competitive race to produce a coronavirus vaccine, set off a frenzy on Wall Street after sending out a press release about what some saw as exaggerated partial results from Phase 1 of its trial. At the time, Dr. Peter Hotez, a leading expert in infectious disease and vaccine development at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN that the results of the Moderna press release were "uninterpretable." "It did not contain any data," he said. "So basically, it's opinion. It was spin and opinion." When asked by CNN to respond, Moderna released a statement saying: "The Company worked cooperatively with NIAID to adequately characterize the interim data provided by NIAID. Moderna also said in its subsequent call to investors that we hope NIAID and its scientific partners release full trial data at a future date. "

The Modern vaccine has been developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institute of Health, headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci has often cited the speed at which the vaccine was brought into phase 1 trials. "That is overwhelmingly the fastest that has been done," he said. He further added: "Given the fact that we needed to do this as quickly as possible without sacrificing security or scientific integrity, the federal government partnered with several of these companies and said," Guess what? We are going to move fast and we are going to assume that we are going to be successful. And if we are, we have saved several months. And if we are not, the only thing we have lost is money. "But it is better to lose money than to lose lives by delaying the vaccine."

Fauci is optimistic about the possible vaccine, but was also disappointed by the early publication of the results. "I did not like that," he told STAT News. "What we would have preferred to do, frankly, is wait until we have the data for all of Phase 1, which I understand is quite similar to the data they showed, and publish it in a magazine and a reputable program. All the data But the company, when they looked at the data, as all companies do, they said, "Wow, this is exciting. Let's post a press release."

In fact, when it comes to the vaccine race, despite all the conversations you may have heard from Moderna or Oxford University or "Operation Warp Speed," or having received billions of doses by the end of year, remember: we've only seen that study published in The Lancet. That's. We need to remember to moderate our hopes and enthusiasm with the facts we have.

I include these examples because they show how different parts of the process can break down.

"Trying to do science through a press release, without endorsing it, be it with a traditional magazine or a preprint … has universally led to misunderstandings and has no place in science. Biotechnologies are doing it because they are writing for their Shareholders are writing for their investors, but it is being done in a way that is foreign to its impact on public health and needs to stop, "Hotez said.

Put another way by a frustrated research scientist James Heathers in a tweet : "Science by press release is just a promise with sprinkled numbers. GIVE US. WE. THE. GOD. ROLE."

Whiplash for Health News Consumers

When this happens, and especially when errors are revealed or documents are retracted, public confidence erodes and people begin to doubt the science.

"It's like a whiplash," said Oransky. "I would be really confused."

But today that whiplash has become almost inevitable because that's how science advances in this Covid way of life.

Other than whiplash and confusion it's just the myriad of studies coming out. According to Grabowski, who based his estimate on the NIH's iSearch COVID-19 Portfolio, approximately 35,000 articles on the subject have accumulated to date, and they continue to arrive.

To control them all, Grabowski leads a team of about 50 researchers from Johns Hopkins University in the New Coronavirus Research Compendium, which cures and reviews emerging research. She estimates that they review 1,500 to 2,000 articles per week, and have analyzed more than 10,000 in total. As expected, some are trash and some are gems.

"I would say there are definitely some excellent studies going on in a very fast time frame," said Grabowski. "It is really amazing to see science moving at this rate. I don't think we have seen anything like this before."

Buyer and seller be careful

All of the experts said it is great news that so much research is being done, despite the fact that much of the work is coming through press releases and preprints.

"The fact that scientists are working there before so that other scientists can study it and maybe we can learn things more quickly, that's a good thing," Oransky said. "The fact that we're treating it the same as if everything had been … subject to the same level of scrutiny, that's the problem."

Schwitzer warns journalists and those who broadcast information to take the time to do it right. "Simply reminding people to slow down. Much of what we are doing, reporting breathlessly at breakneck speed, need not inquire restlessly at breakneck speed," he said, adding: "Words matter and data matters." .

So what does all this mean to you? "I think someone who reads, watches, watches, listens should never make decisions based on a single report they read, be it a study or a news report on a study," Oransky said. "Particularly if that news report doesn't put everything that came before in context and doesn't explain what we don't know yet."