Science says (again): open schools

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio constantly tell us that they are following "science" and "the experts" when they decide to reopen New York. Well, more and more experts agree on one thing: Children will suffer if schools don't open this fall.

The prestigious National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine are the latest to issue a report asking for in-person instruction, saying that remote learning is simply ineffective for younger students with special needs. That echoes a similar announcement last month from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Weigh the health risks. . . Against educational risks, "says the new report," School districts should prioritize reopening schools full time, especially for grades K-5 and students with special needs. "

It sets out what is obvious to parents who struggled with lack of learning throughout the spring: "Without in-person instruction, schools are at risk of children falling behind academically and exacerbating educational inequalities."

For example, "in grades K-3, children are still developing the skills to regulate their own behavior, emotions, and attention, and therefore struggle with distance learning."

Most studies show that the coronavirus poses few health risks to children. With "insufficient" evidence of how easily they could pass it on to others, academies recommend providing surgical masks to teachers and staff, regular cleaning along with handwashing or disinfection stations, and limiting large student gatherings.

Mitigate health risks and educational risks at once: open schools with additional safety measures. Our children cannot afford to lose even more months of learning.