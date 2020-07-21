Scientists are one step closer to slowing aging





A team of scientists studied aging in yeast, chosen because its cells are easily manipulated, to try to understand if different cells age at the same rate and for the same reason.

What they found was intriguing. Even cells made from the same genetic materials and within the same environment aged in "surprisingly different ways," according to the scientists, who published their findings in the journal Science.

using techniques that include microfluidics and computer modeling, about half of the yeast cells aged due to a gradual decrease in the nucleolus, a round body located in the nucleus of a cell.

However, the other half aged due to a dysfunction of the mitochondria, which produce the energy of a cell.