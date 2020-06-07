Scientists backed by the Zuckerberg Foundation urge him to change his stance on Trump's posts

The group urged Zuckerberg to "consider stricter policies on misinformation and inflammatory language that harm people or groups of people, especially in our current climate that is dealing with racial injustice."

Three of the people who signed the letter told CNN on Sunday that they are extremely grateful for the support of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), but said Zuckerberg's actions contradicted CZI's goals, including using technology to create a better world. on Facebook
CZI was created by Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan in 2015.
The letter pointed to a Trump post sent out during ongoing protests against racial injustice, "like many, we were puzzled to see that Facebook has not followed its own policies regarding President Trump, who has used the Facebook platform to spread misinformation and incendiary statements: For example, his statement "when the looting begins, the shooting begins" is a clear statement of incitement to violence. "

"As scientists, we are dedicated to researching ways to improve our world. We are proud to be awarded CZI and to help carry out CZI's mission, which is to 'use technology to help solve some of our most difficult challenges: prevent and eradicate disease, to improve learning experiences for children, to reform the criminal justice system & # 39; and & # 39; to build a more inclusive, just and healthy future for all. "

But the scientists cautioned, "The deliberate spread of misinformation and divisive language is directly antithetical to this goal, and therefore we are deeply concerned about the position Facebook has taken."

The letter was first reported by The Washington Post.

One of the signatories to the letter, Jason Shepherd, PhD, an associate professor at the University of Utah, told CNN on Sunday that he believed that scientists like him had not done a good job defending themselves against disinformation and that it was time to talk. .

Martin Kampmann, PhD, an associate professor at the University of California, San Francisco, who helped organize the letter, said it wasn't all about Trump. "This is bigger than Trump; we are very convinced of the responsibility that social media platforms have because they are the main way that people get their information."

Kampmann said the signatories to the letter had grown since more than 200 CZI-backed people were sent Saturday.

Jeff MacGregor, a CZI spokesman, said in a statement that the organization is separate from Facebook. "We have a separate staff, separate offices, and a separate mission: to build a more inclusive, just, and healthy future for all through our work in science, education, and issues related to justice and opportunity. We are grateful for our staff, partners and beneficiaries in this work and we respect their right to express their opinions, including in Facebook's policies. "

Facebook did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment on Sunday.

Another signatory to the letter, Debora S. Marks, PhD, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, told CNN that she expected Zuckerberg and Facebook to take her and colleagues' suggestions seriously. "Go help save the world, Facebook," he said.

