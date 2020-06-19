Scientists discover & # 39; cosmic baby & # 39; | Fox News

Scientists have discovered a neutron star that they describe as a "cosmic baby."

The neutron star, Swift J1818.0−1607, is only 240 years old, making him "a true newborn by cosmic standards," according to a NASA statement. The celestial object was seen by NASA's Swift Neil Gehrels Observatory on March 12. At that time, the neutron star launched a massive X-ray burst. Further research by the European Space Agency's XMM Newton observatory and NuSTAR (Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array) from NASA helped scientists discover more. details on the physical characteristics of the star. This information was then used to estimate their age.

Located in the constellation Sagittarius, Swift J1818.0−1607 is 16,000 light years away. A light year, which measures distance in space, equals about 6 trillion miles. "Because it takes light to travel these cosmic distances, we are looking at the light emitted by the neutron star about 16,000 years ago, when it was about 240 years old," explains NASA.

Some of the densest objects in the universe, neutron stars are the remnants of massive stars that turn into supernovae and explode, according to NASA. Swift J1818.0−1607, he says, has twice the mass of our Sun, but its volume is 1 trillion times smaller.

"With a magnetic field up to 1,000 times stronger than a typical neutron star, and approximately 100 million times stronger than the most powerful human-made magnets, Swift J1818.0−1607 belongs to a special class of objects called magnetars, which are the most magnetic objects in the universe, "NASA explained in the statement." And it appears to be the youngest magnetar ever discovered. If its age is confirmed, that means that the light from the stellar explosion will formed it would have come to Earth when George Washington became the first President of the United States. "

The research has been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. The study was led by Paolo Esposito of the School of Advanced Studies (IUSS) in Pavia, Italy.

"This object shows us a time before the life of a magnetar that we had never seen before, very soon after its formation," said Nanda Rea, researcher at the Institute of Space Sciences in Barcelona and principal investigator of XMM-Newton and Campaigns. of NuSTAR observation.

Swift J1818.0−1607 is one of the 31 confirmed magnetars. In comparison, there are more than 3,000 known neutron stars. "Perhaps if we understand the history of formation of these objects, we will understand why there is such a large difference between the number of magnetars we have found and the total number of known neutron stars," Rea said.

The NuSTAR telescope is operated by Caltech and administered by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

77-year-old amateur astronomer helps make surprising discovery

Last year, in a separate project, scientists detected a black hole that was devouring a neutron star.

In another project, astronomers recently discovered a strange repeating rhythm of fast radio bursts coming from outside our galaxy. The radio bursts come from 500 million light-years away, according to a statement released by MIT, which participated in the investigation.

