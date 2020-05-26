Scientists discover a large Paleo-nursery of white sharks in Chile

According to a new report, scientists recently managed to find what is said to be a prehistoric breeding ground for great white sharks. According to the team, this new discovery could have implications to protect them today. Scientists Discover ‘-Paleo-Nursery’ For Great White Sharks Fast, agile, intelligent and deadly, the great white shark is one of the main predators of the deep blue apex. Despite this, the wonderful but deadly creature remains a vulnerable species. Now, a team of scientists has managed to discover what is said to be a prehistoric breeding site for these sharks; a site that could have major implications for our efforts to protect your species today. Led by the University of Vienna paleontologist Jaime A. Villafaña, an international team of scientists recently performed a statistical analysis of two to five million years old. White shark teeth that were discovered at various sites along the Pacific coast of Chile and Peru. By studying the teeth and their dimensions, the team was able to determine where the sharks to which these teeth belonged came from. One of these locations is called Coquimbo, which is a location in northern Chile that contained the highest percentage of young sharks with no adults next to them.

Because of this, the team was able to deduce that the area is a nursery where young sharks are weaned until they are old enough to be alone. And while such areas still exist today, this is the first time that scientists were able to discover one that dates back to prehistoric times.

However, it is not only the “age” of the nursery that is fascinating, but also its location. This is because the area would be much warmer when used as a nursery, meaning that the warmer climate of today allows sharks to move their nursery when needed. “If we understand the past, it will allow us to take appropriate protection measures today to ensure the survival of this superior predator, which is of utmost importance to ecosystems. Our results indicate that increasing sea surface temperatures will change the distribution of fish in temperate zones and will change these important breeding sites in the future, “said Jürgen Kriwet, a paleobiologist at the University of Vienna. The researchers say the unique design of shark skin makes it difficult for bacteria to adhere and grow on surfaces. Photo courtesy of Shutterstock. [TagsToTranslate] great white shark