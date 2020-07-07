Scientists find the first direct evidence of ocean mixing in the Gulf Stream

Scientists have discovered the first direct evidence of the so-called "mixing effect" of the Gulf Stream, where the waters mix on both sides of the stream.

The University of Maryland led the research, which is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The Gulf Stream is a warm ocean current in the western North Atlantic. "As the Gulf Stream progresses along the east coast of the United States and Canada, it brings warm salt water from the tropics to the North Atlantic," the researchers explain in a statement. "But the current also creates an invisible wall of water that divides two distinct ocean regions: the coldest and coldest waters along the northern edge of the Gulf Stream that swirl counterclockwise, and the warmest and saltiest waters in the southern edge of the current that flows clockwise. "

Beating the edges of the Gulf Stream through areas as small as one kilometer (0.62 miles), experts say, could be a major source of ocean mixing between the waters.

Scientists released fluorescent dye from a buoy and towing platform that sailed into the sea to examine the choppy waters.

"This longstanding debate over whether the Gulf Stream acts as a blender or a barrier to ocean mixing has primarily considered large ocean eddies, tens of kilometers to one hundred kilometers across," said Jacob Wenegrat, assistant professor in the Department of Atmosférica of the UMD. and Oceanic Science and the study's lead author, in the statement. "What we are adding to this debate is this new evidence that variability on the kilometer scale seems to be mixing a lot. And those scales are really difficult to monitor and model. "

Scientists say their research has implications for ocean circulation, biology, and also climate. "The Gulf Stream plays an important role in what is known as the biological ocean pump, a system that traps excess carbon dioxide, protecting the planet from global warming," they explained in the statement. “In the surface waters of the Gulf Stream region, the mixing of the oceans influences the growth of phytoplankton, the foundation of the ocean's food web. These phytoplankton absorb carbon dioxide near the surface and then sink to the bottom, taking carbon and trapping it in the deep ocean. "

"Current models of the ocean biological bomb do not take into account the great effect that small-scale mixing through the Gulf Stream could have on phytoplankton growth," they added.

Experts from Stanford University, the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, the University of Cambridge, the University of Washington, the University of Victoria, and Oregon State University also contributed to the research.

Scientists continue to shed new light on Earth's oceans and seas. Last year, for example, scientists in Russia discovered a strange "boiling" sea in the waters of the Eastern Arctic. "An unusually powerful methane emission" caused the phenomenon, according to a translated statement released by Russia's Tomsk Polytechnic University.

In another project in 2018, an impressive volcanic "lost world" was discovered off the coast of Tasmania.

