Scientists have created mini brains containing Neanderthal DNA

Evidence that the first humans crossed paths with Neanderthals emerged in 2010 after scientists led by geneticist Svante Pääbo pioneered methods to extract, sequence, and analyze ancient DNA from Neanderthal bones and mapped their genome into detail.

Now, a team of European researchers has taken that science to the next level, growing drops of brain tissue from human stem cells that contain Neanderthal DNA and protein, in the hope that they will shed more light on how Neanderthals relate to modern humans.

"We were curious to know how much of the Neanderthal genome could be explored if you only had access to the stem cells of the right people," said Grayson Camp, leader of the research group at the Institute for Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology in Basel, Switzerland, and author from A New Study.

He said the research was a proof of concept that could help understand cognitive and other differences between humans and Neanderthals, although it was at a very early stage of research.

Camp, who is an assistant professor at the University of Basel, has also manufactured brain-like tissue from chimpanzee cells to try to understand how the human brain has changed since humans separated from chimpanzees and the other great apes.

Simplified brains

The research, which was published Thursday in the journal Cell Stem Reports, used stem cells from the Human-Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Initiative (HipSci), which recently generated a live biobank of stem cells from many different humans. Almost all of the cell lines in the biobank come from people of UK and Northern European descent, a population highly prone to having Neanderthal genes, Camp said.

"We analyzed the genome of each of these individuals for which there are stem cells, and comparing with the reference genome generated by the Pääbo laboratory, we were able to determine which parts were probably derived from Neanderthals and which were not." said.

"Per individual, there is something like between 1% and 4% of the genome probably derived from Neanderthals," he explained.

"If you look at 200 individuals, you'll end up retrieving approximately 20% of these Neanderthal genes. This means that, taken together, this stem cell resource has the majority of Neanderthal genes present in Europeans."

The team then cultured brain organoids (3D drops of brain tissue a few millimeters wide and only visible to the naked eye) from these cells by feeding them into a Petri dish with a growth factor.

Organoids, which can rudimentary mimic many human organs, can be used to test the specific effects of drugs safely outside the body, something that has revolutionized and personalized areas such as cancer treatment.

"Researchers, of course, have generated and analyzed organoids from human cells before, but no one had bothered to look at what Neanderthal DNA might be doing," Camp said.

Proof of concept

The camp wanted to emphasize that these were not "brains of laboratory-grown Neanderthals."

"These are human cells, they are not Neanderthal cells but human cells that have Neanderthal DNA naturally within them," Camp said.

"This is totally different from Jurassic Park. It's more about studying the mechanism than trying to recreate something (that no longer exists). "

Neurons in lab-grown brain organoids, sometimes called mini-brains, have been shown to make connections and generate some electrical activity, but they don't yet come close to a real adult human brain.

In the future, other tissues from body parts could be cultivated and studied in this way to see how Neanderthal traits could have shaped ours, Camp said.

For example, neanderthal genes in stem cells that have links to hair and skin color could be used to explore these traits, since it is already possible to generate organoids from the skin that have sprouted hair.

Similarly, it could be used to create intestinal organoids to observe how enzyme clusters process food, giving insight into the Neanderthal diet.

He added that it would be interesting to access stem cells from other populations around the world to study the DNA of Denisovan, an archaic cousin of Neanderthals whose DNA is not present in Europeans.

However, given the technical variations in culturing these cells, the technique can take at least a couple of years to produce interesting data, Camp said.

"It's difficult to do these experiments correctly, because you don't expect big differences: Neanderthals and humans were very similar after all. Also, these culture systems are still not optimal," he said.