Scientists identify Alaska volcano that may have helped the rise of the Roman Empire

Historians had long suspected that this unexplained extreme weather could be related to a volcanic eruption, but they had not been able to determine where or when the eruption had occurred or how severe it was. The candidates included volcanoes in Nicaragua, Sicily, and Kamchatka in Russia's Far East.
After analyzing ice-trapped ash and other records, an international group of scientists and historians now think that an eruption from Alaska's Okmok volcano more than 2,000 years ago was responsible. The massive explosion created a 10 kilometer wide crater that is still visible today.
"Finding evidence that a volcano on the other side of Earth erupted and effectively contributed to the disappearance of the Romans and the (ancient) Egyptians and the rise of the Roman Empire is fascinating," said Joe McConnell, research professor of hydrology. . at the Desert Research Institute in Reno, Nevada, and an author of the study, in a press release.
"People have been speculating on this for many years, so it is exciting to be able to provide some answers," McConnell said.
The stabbing of Caesar by the Roman senators triggered a power struggle that eventually ended with the Roman Republic, leading to a change from a more democratic government to the dictatorship of the Roman Empire. Ultimately, it also led Egypt to fall under Roman rule.
The study said that poor harvests, hunger and diseases resulting from the eruption probably exacerbated social discontent and contributed to the political realignment at this "critical juncture of Western civilization".
"While we can't really prove how extreme weather and resulting harvests, food shortages, and epidemic disease contributed to the fall of the Republic 2,000 years ago, it seems logical that it played an important role," McConnell said.
Arctic ice cores
The team analyzed volcanic ash, known as tephra, found trapped in Arctic ice cores taken from Greenland and Russia to link the period of unexplained extreme weather in the Mediterranean with the massive eruption of the Okmok volcano on the island of Umnak in the Aleutian Islands chain.
"The combination of tephra does not improve," said Gill Plunkett, co-author and reader at the School of Natural and Built Environment at Queen & # 39; s University Belfast. The study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
"We compared the chemical footprint of the tephra found in the ice with the tephra of the volcanoes believed to have erupted at the time and it was very clear that the source of the 43 BCE rain on the ice was the eruption of Okmok II."
The eruption produced volcanic precipitation that lasted two years, the study said, lowering temperatures in the northern hemisphere to 7 C (13 F).
The change in temperature can be seen in tree ring records in Scandinavia, Austria, and California, the study found, with a bristle pine, in the White Mountains of California, showing a ring of frost that suggested temperatures below freezing. at the beginning of September of 43 a. C.
Similarly, climate records China's caves also showed drops in temperature in the three years after the eruption. The researchers' models suggested that it would have been much wetter than normal during the summer and fall that followed the Okmok eruption in 43 BC. C., which is still active today and last erupted in 2008.
"In the Mediterranean region, these extremely cold and humid conditions during the agricultural spring and fall seasons likely reduced crop yields and exacerbated supply problems during the ongoing political upheavals of the period," co-author Andrew Wilson, an archaeologist University classic. from Oxford said in the statement.
"These findings lend credence to reports of colds, famines, food shortages, and illnesses described by ancient sources."
The study noted that natural disasters, such as a volcanic eruption, are known to create a "state of emergency in which business as usual becomes unfeasible and political and cultural norms are suspended, leading to rapid change social and political. "
The researchers also identified a smaller and more limited volcanic eruption in 44 BC. C. on Mount Etna in Italy.
They said that this eruption could help explain unusual phenomena described around the immediate moment of Caesar's death by writers like Virgil: solar halos, the sun darkening in the sky, or three suns appearing in the sky that at the time were interpreted as omens.