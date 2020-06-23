Scientists identify Alaska volcano that may have helped the rise of the Roman Empire





Historians had long suspected that this unexplained extreme weather could be related to a volcanic eruption, but they had not been able to determine where or when the eruption had occurred or how severe it was. The candidates included volcanoes in Nicaragua, Sicily, and Kamchatka in Russia's Far East.

After analyzing ice-trapped ash and other records, an international group of scientists and historians now think that an eruption from Alaska's Okmok volcano more than 2,000 years ago was responsible. The massive explosion created a 10 kilometer wide crater that is still visible today.

"Finding evidence that a volcano on the other side of Earth erupted and effectively contributed to the disappearance of the Romans and the (ancient) Egyptians and the rise of the Roman Empire is fascinating," said Joe McConnell, research professor of hydrology. . at the Desert Research Institute in Reno, Nevada, and an author of the study, in a press release.

"People have been speculating on this for many years, so it is exciting to be able to provide some answers," McConnell said.