Scientists say the first chicken to cross the road was likely in Southeast Asia

Despite the prevalence of chickens, outnumbering all other birds on the planet with roughly 23 billion cluckers worldwide, centuries of scientists have struggled to determine exactly where they originated and how they were domesticated.

Previous studies suggested that chickens were domesticated in northern China during the Neolithic era at some point. aaround 8050 BC or the Indus Valley civilization around 2000 BC, in what is now Pakistan and northwestern India. Many scientists believed that two separate origins, both India and China, also made sense.

But now a new study published in the journal Cell Research It has contradicted those findings.

Scientists analyzed 863 genomes from a global sample of chickens and found that modern chickens were primarily descended from ancient chickens that lived in what is now Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, and southwest China.

"Where the chicken really is from is a very important question to understand when the chicken was domesticated," said study co-author Ming-Shan Wang, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California's Santa Cruz Paleogenomics Laboratory.

Previous research was limited, Wang told CNN, because these studies were based on genetic information from mitochondrial DNA or "sparse genomic data from commercial chickens."

He added that previous studies were restricted due to a limited number of samples and poor samples of jungle birds, which are in the same genus as domesticated chickens, making it difficult to clarify different species.

"Our results provide a new insight into the evolutionary history of chicken, facilitating a better understanding of the history of humans and other species in the region," he said.

Modern chickens are most closely linked to the red jungle subspecies of wild birds Gallus gallus spadiceus, which today predominantly live in southwest China, northern Thailand and Myanmar, researchers also found. Their analysis suggested that domestic chickens separated from that subspecies approximately 12,800 and 6,200 years ago, and the domestication probably took place after the divergence.

New ideas that locate the origins of chicken in the tropical lowlands of southwest China and Southeast Asia change scientists' understanding of the cultural groups involved with chickens and their environmental environment, according to archaeologist and botanist Dorian Fuller, professor. of archaeobotany at University College London. Institute of Archeology, which was not involved in the study.

"The chickens were moved out of the really tropical forested areas, or perhaps bamboo thickets, into human villages, rather than from the more open mixed forest / grassland environments that we would associate with central China or the Indus Valley," Fuller said in an email.

A historical study

The study was the largest genome sequencing initiative in history for domestic chickens and all wild bird species in their natural habitat worldwide to date.

"There have been other genetic studies of chickens, but what makes it a historical study is the vast coverage of wild jungle birds in (the) full range of regions and habitats where wild birds occur," Fuller said.

"Having that wild population coverage really allows us to understand where the chickens are coming from. In terms of methods, they are also in a better position to determine which 'wild' chickens might not be really wild but ancient escapes."

But genetic data, according to scientists, has yet to be combined with archaeological data to paint a complete picture of chicken domestication.

"Archaeological evidence from regions now identified as origins can provide us with information on the types of human economies that first incorporated chickens, and transformed this from a rare jungle bird to a source of basic protein," said Fuller.

Wang added that increased sampling of wild jungle birds and the inclusion of ancient DNA also warrant more research in the future.

1,000 more chicken genomes

Who did this The study's wide-ranging genetic research has benefited from advances in genome sequencing techniques, according to Wang.

"Previously, performing a complete genome sequence was very expensive," he told CNN.

Although the research process has become cheaper, it is still very intense: it takes two years to sample the sequences and involves almost 60 scientists who were co-authors of the study.

Now, the research team is on a mission to sequence 1,000 more chicken genomes to cover more breeds or ecotypes, such as African village chickens, European fantasy chickens, and game chickens.

Wang said he hoped that sequencing more genomes would further improve scientists' understanding of global dispersal, genetic diversity and adaptations of chickens.

"In addition, it can inform efforts to conserve the true wild birds of the Red Forest," added Fuller. "Like many wild species, they are increasingly threatened by habitat destruction.