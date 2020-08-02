Scientists study COVID-19 outbreaks among minks in Europe

MADRID – Coronavirus outbreaks on mink farms in Spain and the Netherlands have scientists investigating how animals became infected and whether they can transmit them to people.

Meanwhile, authorities have killed more than 1 million minks on breeding farms in both countries as a precautionary measure.

The virus that first infected people in China late last year came from an animal source, likely bats, and then spread from person to person, as other coronaviruses have done in the past. Some animals, including cats, tigers, and dogs, have contracted the new coronavirus from people, but there has been no documented case of animals transmitting it to humans.

Outbreaks between minks on farms in the Netherlands and Spain likely started with infected workers, although authorities are uncertain. But it is also "plausible" that some workers later recovered the mink virus, the Dutch government and an investigator said, and scientists are exploring whether that was the case and how threatening such a spread could be.

The outbreak at the Spanish mink farm near La Puebla de Valverde, a town of 500 people, was discovered after seven of the 14 employees, including the owner, tested positive in late May, said Joaquín Olona, ​​chief regional agriculture and environment. Two other employees became infected even after the operation was closed.

More than 92,000 minks were ordered to be killed on the farm in the Aragon region of northeast Spain, and an estimated nine out of 10 animals contracted the virus.

After the Dutch outbreaks began in April, Professor Wim van der Poel, a virus-studying veterinarian at Wageningen University and Research, determined that the strain of the virus in animals was similar to that circulating among humans.

"We assumed it was possible that it would be transmitted to people again," said the virus expert, and that is what seemed to have happened to at least two of the infected workers.

Richard Ostfeld, a researcher at the Cary Institute for Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, New York, said that, if confirmed, these would be the first known cases of animal-to-human transmission.

"With the evidence of mink-to-human transmission from farm, we definitely need to be concerned about the potential of infected domestic animals to pass their infection on to us," Ostfeld said by email.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that some coronaviruses that infect animals can be transmitted to humans and then spread between people, but adds that this is rare.

Both the World Health Organization and the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health are studying the transmission of the virus between animals and people. Several universities and research institutes are also examining the subject.

The WHO has observed that transmission on mink farming farms could have occurred both ways. But WHO Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said at a press conference last month that the broadcast was "very limited."

"This gives us some clues as to which animals may be susceptible to infection and this will help us as we learn more about the potential animal reservoir for (the virus)," he said, referring to cases in the Netherlands and Denmark, another producer. important. mink fur.

While scientists think the virus originated from bats, it may have passed through another animal before infecting people. A WHO team is currently in China, planning to study the subject.

More than 1.1 million minks have been killed on 26 Dutch farms that reported outbreaks, according to the Netherlands Food and Food Safety Authority. The government announced Thursday that the minks on a 27th farm were also infected and would be killed.

The Netherlands, which has some 160 mink farms, is the world's fourth-largest producer of prized fur after Denmark, China and Poland, according to Wim Verhagen, director of the Dutch fur producers' federation. Spain has 38 active mink farming operations, most of them in northwest Galicia.

Both Spain and the Netherlands have tightened hygiene protocols on mink farms and have banned the transport of animals and visits to buildings where they are located.

China, which produces about a third of the mink fur market, and the United States have not reported any outbreaks of the virus in mink or animals on other farms.