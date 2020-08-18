scotland-reopens-schools-as-debate-rages-on-in-england

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.
- 1 See the precautions a Scottish school is taking as children return to class
- 2 International coronavirus news (15 Videos)
- 2.1 See the precautions a Scottish school is taking as children return to class
- 2.2 WHO reports record global Covid-19 increase over 24 hours
- 2.3 Jacinda Ardern announces postponement of New Zealand elections
- 2.4 Tijuana’s red light district is bustling despite pandemic
- 2.5 Covid-19 takes toll on mental health in India
- 2.6 British tourists rush back from France to avoid restrictions
- 2.7 Spanish official says outbreaks are the ‘new normal’ as cases rise in Europe
- 2.8 How US military is patrolling virus cases among troops in Asia
- 2.9 Hear from Wellington mayor after New Zealand reimposes lockdown
- 2.10 Hear Russian CEO’s vaccine rollout plan that made Dr. Gupta suspicious
- 2.11 Global coronavirus cases hit 20 million. Here’s how we got here
- 2.12 New Zealand just hit a milestone in its fight against Covid-19
- 2.13 Putin announces approval of coronavirus vaccine, amid skepticism
- 2.14 This school reopened and 1 child infected 25 teachers
- 2.15 England starts lockdown the night before Muslim holiday
Contents
JUST WATCHED
See the precautions a Scottish school is taking as children return to class
MUST WATCH
CNN’s Max Foster shows us how one school in Scotland has prepared to reopen and what safety measures they have put in place.
See More
CNN’s Max Foster shows us how one school in Scotland has prepared to reopen and what safety measures they have put in place.