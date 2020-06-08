Scott Bethmann: retired Navy captain apologizes after racial slurs spread on Facebook

Scott Bethmann resigned from the board of the Alumni Association of the US Naval Academy. USA After he accidentally broadcast the conversation with his wife Nancy, according to a statement from the alumni association and a family spokesperson.
Bethmann is heard using the N word and complaining that he can't speak his mind, saying, "White people can't say anything. That's the point we're making. Here, Nancy."
His wife is heard on tape talking about "F ****** Asians from China who love to steal all of our intellectual property."
Bethmann's Facebook page has since been removed.
& # 39; We are very sorry & # 39;
In a statement released through a family spokesperson, Bethmann said it was never appropriate "to use derogatory terms when speaking of our neighbor."
"There are no words that can adequately express how mortified and apologetic my wife and I are for the callous things we said were captured on social media," he said.
"I know that an apology from us sounds hollow to many ears in our community, especially in today's environment. We intend to use this experience as an opportunity to grow, listen, learn, and reflect.
"We deeply regret the impact our actions have had on the Naval Academy, my service colleagues and women, our former colleagues, friends, family and the community at large. We are committed to educating ourselves more about racial inequalities in this country and to be better people ".
& # 39; Honor, courage and commitment & # 39;
The Jacksonville chapter of the Naval Academy Alumni Association said Bethmann had resigned from the board, which held an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss progress.
He said that discrimination in his values of "honor, courage and commitment" was not tolerated.
Bethmann was the chapter treasurer and national trustee, according to the publication.
He continued: "As an alumni organization, we seek to be an inspiration to all young people who want to become future officers of the Navy and Marine Corps. We will continue to honor that inspiring role. We are all together in this. We must face today's challenges. and all the future challenges of tomorrow … together. "
CNN has attempted to speak to Bethmann and has reached out to the Naval Academy Alumni Association.