Scott Bethmann: retired Navy captain apologizes after racial slurs spread on Facebook







Scott Bethmann resigned from the board of the Alumni Association of the US Naval Academy. USA After he accidentally broadcast the conversation with his wife Nancy, according to a statement from the alumni association and a family spokesperson.

Bethmann and his wife were live on Facebook for more than 30 minutes, discussing recent events across the country, according to audio obtained by CNN affiliate WJXT.

Bethmann is heard using the N word and complaining that he can't speak his mind, saying, "White people can't say anything. That's the point we're making. Here, Nancy."

His wife is heard on tape talking about "F ****** Asians from China who love to steal all of our intellectual property."