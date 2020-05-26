Scott Derrickson signs the sequel to the rudder maze Written by Maggie Levin

Scott Derrickson signs the sequel to Helm Labyrinth

After leaving the highly anticipated Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse Earlier this year, director Scott Derrickson found his next project in the form of a sequel to the cult classic starring David Bowie. Labyrinth, according to the deadline.

The original film, which hit theaters in 1986, focused on a 16-year-old girl named Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) as she embarks on a quest to reach the center of the titular otherworldly maze to rescue her younger brother Toby from Jareth the Goblin King (Bowie), whom she wished to leave. It was a box office flop as it came out while receiving a rather warm reception from critics and would become a cult classic in the years to come, spawning linked novels, video games, perennial screenings, and an annual fan costume ball.

A sequel to the film was originally announced in 2016 with Nicole Perlman (Detective Pikachu) ready to write the script with Jay Basu and Fede Álvarez (Not breathe) attached to direct, but after languishing in development hell, that project was archived, and the new project is a different version of the concept.

The new sequel will be written by Maggie Levin, who wrote and directed In the dark and My valentine for Hulu with Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company, while Brian Henson will be executive producing alongside Derrickson and his frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill.

Derrickson began making a name for himself in the horror world early in his career, helping to co-write. Urban legends: final cut and co-write and direct the direct video Hellraiser: Inferno before making his big screen directorial debut with Emily Rose's exorcism. It would continue with the fan-favorite success of 2012 Sinister and the blockbuster of 2014 Deliver us from evil before trying your luck in the blockbuster genre with the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe 2016 Strange doctor. He was ready to return as a co-writer and director for his next sequel, but after reporting creative differences between him and Marvel Studios, he exited the project with Sam Raimi (Spiderman trilogy) take over the reigns.

