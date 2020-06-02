Scott Disick & Ex-Girlfriend Sofia Richie Are Reportedly ‘Texting’ Again

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick and his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie have apparently been texting again after their breakup.

Scott and Sofia had been dating for three years before their recent separation, which occurred late last month. The news came after Scott reportedly spent some time in a treatment center after the quarantine had an impact on his mental health, possibly uncovering old habits that he has worked hard to avoid. Apparently things have been a little difficult recently while isolated.

Despite the fact that they were only separated by less than a week, Scott and Sofia seemed unable to contain themselves, as they quickly began to send text messages once again. According to a source (through Cosmopolitan), Scott and Sofia are definitely separated, which is why communication between the two is raising the eyebrows of confused fans. However, all those fans share the hope that the two will be together again, a sentiment shared by the famous couple's friends. It is unknown what these messages contain, but if your friends think they might get back together, there certainly should be no hostility.

Apparently, Sofia's separation from Scott was made so that the model could focus on herself and "do her thing" while Scott focuses on recovering. Last summer, the two of them were discussing the possibility of getting engaged, but that didn't work. But there is still no official news on whether the two will be together again or not. In fact, rumors have been circulating lately that Scott and his ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian could give their relationship another shot. This news came out just as Scott was seen with Kourtney, on vacation together, just after the public realized that Scott and Sofia were separated. An earlier source also reported that Sofia was aware of the continuing feelings between Scott and Kourtney.

It is still unknown if these two keeping up with the Kardashians The stars are getting back together again, especially since it seems equally likely that they'll be back together with Kourtney. Only time will tell if Scott is still interested in fixing things with Sofia or if he is looking to get back together with Kourtney. Scott and Kourtney were recently seen together at Amangiri in Utah on their birthday.

