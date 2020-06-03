Scott Disick ‘Flirting’ with Kourtney Kardashian After Sofia Richie Split

Keeping up with Scott Disick from Kardashians is & # 39; flirting & # 39; with Kourtney Kardashian after the breakup with his girlfriend of 3 years, Sofia Richie.

keeping up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick is apparently "always flirting" with Kourtney Kardashian after her breakup with Sofia Richie. Disick and Sofia dated for three years before separating.

Kardashian and Disick have three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. The couple had an on and off relationship for nine years before separating in 2015. Many of their ups and downs were documented during the seasons of keeping up with the Kardashians, in which Scott still appears frequently. Scott started dating Sofia in September 2017. Sofia had been a friend of the family for a long time. She was close to two of Kourtney's younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Cosmopolitan He released the news of Kourtney and Scott's flirting in the middle of their separation from Sofia. Flirty exchanges are common between the two and can often be seen on keeping up with the Kardashians. The couple recently returned from a family trip to Utah where they celebrated Scott's birthday. While it may seem strange to others, family travel is pretty normal for the duo. In the past, Sofía joined the family on some trips. Her children hope to have more family trips with Kourtney and Scott together in the future. After this trip, in particular, the couple is "closer than ever" and Scott feels that Kourtney looks "better than ever" too.

Scott's continued feelings for Kourtney were some of the reasons for his separation from Sofia. Scott will always be "in love" with Kourtney and the couple will also always be connected by their three children together. Sofia had to realize and adjust to the fact that Scott's family with Kourtney will always be her top priority. Recently, Scott's priority for his family has become more apparent to Sofia.

Scott and Sofia's relationship was not without its own ups and downs. Sofia's father Lionel Richie was uncomfortable with the 15-year gap between the two at the beginning of their relationship. The couple briefly parted ways in 2018 after Scott cheated on another woman in Miami and was seen approaching another woman at Kanye West's home. Ye Listening party in Wyoming. During their time together, Scott continued his fight with substance abuse. These fights were a big reason behind Scott's separation from Kourtney, too. Excessive alcohol use, erratic behavior, and Scott's encounter with various women were often documented in previous seasons of keeping up with the Kardashians.

These exchanges are not likely to lead anywhere because Kourtney is not open to a romantic relationship with Disick right now. With the couple's long history and Scott's ongoing struggles with substance abuse, they will most likely focus on continuing to be parents to their three children.

