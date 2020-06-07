Scott Dixon wins again in Texas at delayed IndyCar season opener

FORT WORTH, Texas – IndyCar put together every part of their delayed season opener on a long, hot day in Texas with no fans in the stands. Scott Dixon was the fastest for the most part in a place he knows well.

Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion, took the checkered flag late Saturday for his fourth victory in the 1.5-mile oval, where drivers had also practiced and qualified earlier in the day. The 39-year-old New Zealander ran to his 47th career victory and faced A.J. Foyt's record of 18 seasons with one win.

"It was a great team effort," said Dixon, third on the race win list behind Foyt 67 and Mario Andretti 52. "It's very fast. Whatever situation we were in, we could go for it."

After a restart with three laps remaining after a warning when his young teammate Felix Rosenqvist crashed, Dixon sped up at No. 9 Chip Ganassi Honda for a 4.4-second victory over Simon Pagenaud. Defending champion IndyCar and pole member Josef Newgarden finished third behind Pagenaud, his teammate on Team Penske.

Almost three months after the start of the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, IndyCar finally took to the track for what would generally be the midpoint race of its season.

Massive grandstands seating more than 100,000 people were empty, and not due to extreme heat: mid-90s temperatures with a heat index of around 100 degrees Fahrenheit during practice, qualifying, and even much of the race . Spectators were not allowed, as will also be the case for the next race, July 4 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway circuit.

"It is rotten that the fans are not here. I wish everyone was here to celebrate," said Dixon, who extended his own record to 16 straight seasons with a victory.

Governor Greg Abbott traveled in the sports car for the first professional sports event in Texas since sports closed across the country due to the coronavirus. The only spectators on the track were the people watching from their condos in the building overlooking Curve 2.

Dixon had top speed during the two-hour practice session, and qualified second to start in the front row alongside Newgarden. Dixon won the IndyCar title each of the previous three times he won the race in Texas.

Rosenqvist had been running after Dixon for several laps when he crashed trying to move through the traffic. He was placed on the final stretch with nine laps remaining, taking the final precaution. He finished 20th out of 23 and collided cars that started the race.

"It was really my breakthrough in ovals, I think. I really had a good shot there and I threw it, ”said Rosenqvist, who hit the steering wheel with both hands after the car stopped. "Only nonsense ruined everything."

Dixon led 157 of the 200 laps, and had an earlier lead of 6 seconds over Newgarden removed by a debris warning. Newgarden led twice for 41 laps, and fourth-placed Zach Veach led the remaining two laps. Ed Carpenter, the sole pilot-owner of the series, completed the top five.

"I feel like we won the race with how bad we were," Newgarden said. "My team fought. If there is anything, we have an incredible fighting spirit. … we were just fighting. I was really struggling with the vibrations in the tires. "

Due to the long day on the track, the length of the race was shortened to 200 laps from its usual 248 in Texas. It took only 1 hour, 38 minutes.

When Newgarden won pole after being the last to take a qualifying race earlier in the day, there was no reaction from a crowd. However, there was a quick radio warning to his Team Penske team to avoid any five-year celebration.

All the teams were already in St. Petersburg, Florida, for what was supposed to be the season opener on March 15. But there were never practice laps on the streets of St. Pete, making the fast track in Texas the debut for protective windshields now over open car cabins.

Texas became the season opener by keeping its originally scheduled date, which was supposed to be the ninth of 17 races. That would have been two weeks after the Indianapolis 500, which was rescheduled for August 23.

Drivers and team members underwent health screenings when they arrived at Texas Motor Speedway. Many of them had already gone through similar tests to get on rented planes that they boarded on Saturday morning in Indianapolis; They were returning home after the race.

Crew members had to wear face masks, and there was plenty of room for social distancing in the garage areas. Texas used its two 64-bay garages so that the 24 teams could be extended, and there were larger than normal pit positions.

Rinus VeeKay, the 19-year-old rookie driver from Ed Carpenter Racing who won six Indy Lights races last year, crashed during practice and then had his IndyCar race debut with another accident after completing just 36 laps. His No. 21 car climbed up the back leg, then bounced off the wall to pick up Alex Palou, another rookie.

Takuma Sato missed the race after the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team failed to repair the No. 30 car in time for the green flag after a qualifying crash approximately 2½ hours before the race began. The winner of the 2017 Indianapolis 500 Mile was the pole winner in Texas last year before finishing 15th.