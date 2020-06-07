Scott Dixon wins IndyCar return at Texas Motor Speedway

IndyCar put every part of its delayed season opener together on a long, hot day in Texas with no fans in the stands. Scott Dixon was the fastest for the most part in a place he knows well.

Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion, took the checkered flag late Saturday for his fourth victory in the 1.5-mile-high oval, where drivers also practiced and qualified earlier in the day. The 39-year-old New Zealander ran to his 47th career victory and faced A.J. Foyt's record of 18 seasons with one win.

"It was a team effort," said Dixon, third on the race win list behind Foyt & # 39; s 67 and Mario Andretti 52. "He is so fast. Whatever situation we were in, we could go for it. "

After a restart with three laps remaining after a warning when young teammate Felix Rosenqvist crashed while running second, Dixon sped up at No. 9 Chip Ganassi Honda for a 4.4-second victory over Simon Pagenaud.

Defending IndyCar champion and polesitter Josef Newgarden was third behind Pagenaud, his teammate at Team Penske.

Almost three months after the start of the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, IndyCar finally took to the track for what would generally be the midpoint race of its season.

Massive grandstands seating more than 100,000 people were empty, and not due to extreme heat: mid-90s temperatures with a heat index of around 100 degrees Fahrenheit during practice, qualifying, and even much of the race . Spectators were not allowed, as will also be the case for the next race on the circuit at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4.

"It is rotten that the fans are not here. I wish everyone was here to celebrate," said Dixon, who extended his own record to 16 straight seasons with a victory.

Governor Greg Abbott traveled in the sports car for the first professional sports event in Texas since sports closed across the country due to the coronavirus. The only spectators on the track were people watching from condos in the building overlooking Turn 2.

Dixon had top speed during the two-hour practice session and ranked second. He then won the IndyCar title each of the previous three times he won the Texas race.

Rosenqvist had been second behind Dixon for several laps when he crashed trying to move through traffic. He was placed in the final stretch with nine laps remaining, taking the final precaution, and finished 20 of the 23 cars that started the race.

"I think it really was my big breakthrough in ovals. I really had a good shot there and I shot it," said Rosenqvist, who hit the wheel with both hands after the car stopped. "Only nonsense ruined everything."

Dixon led 157 of the 200 laps, and had a six-second lead over Newgarden removed by a debris warning. Newgarden led twice for 41 laps and fourth-placed Zach Veach led the remaining two laps. Ed Carpenter, the sole pilot-owner of the series, completed the top five.

"I feel like we won the race with how bad we were," Newgarden said. "My team fought. If there is anything, we have an incredible fighting spirit. … we were just fighting. I was really struggling with the vibrations in the tires. "

Due to the long opening day, the race was shortened to 200 laps from its usual 248 in Texas. It only took an hour and 38 minutes.

When Newgarden won pole after being the last to take a qualifying race, there was a quick radio warning to Team Penske's team to avoid crashing all five.

All the teams were already in St. Petersburg, Florida, for the opening of the season scheduled for March 15. But they never raced on the streets of St. Pete, making Texas fast lane the debut of now-open windshields. Cabins of the cars.

Texas became the season opener by keeping its originally scheduled date, which was supposed to be the ninth of 17 races. That would have been two weeks after the Indianapolis 500, which was rescheduled for August 23.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Drivers and team members underwent health screenings when they hit the track. Many of them had already gone through similar tests to get on rented planes that they boarded Saturday morning in Indianapolis; They were returning home after the race.

Crew members had to wear face masks, and there was plenty of room for social distancing in the two 64-bay garages. There were also larger than usual stalls on Pit Road.

Rinus VeeKay, the 19-year-old rookie driver from Ed Carpenter Racing who won six Indy Lights races last year, crashed during practice and then had his IndyCar race debut with another accident after completing just 36 laps. His No. 21 car climbed up the back leg, then bounced off the wall to pick up Alex Palou, another rookie.

Takuma Sato, the winner of the 2017 Indianapolis 500 Mile and Texas Polesitter last year, missed the race after the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team failed to repair the No. 30 car in time after an accident. in qualifying approximately 2 1/2 hours before the green flag.