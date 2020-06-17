Scott Minerd: S&P 500 could collapse by 50%, forcing the Fed to start buying shares

"There is a point where the Federal Reserve will have to take out a bazooka," Minerd said in an interview. "And I think the option to buy stocks by the Fed is on the table."
If a stock market crash occurred, it would erode trust among consumers, small businesses, and CEOs alike. And it would make it harder for companies to borrow the money they need to survive due to the strong link between share prices and corporate credit spreads.
"The Fed basically told us they don't have a stomach for this," said Minerd. He warned his clients in February, as US stocks rose to ever higher levels, that there were "red flags" in the financial markets.
"This will eventually end badly. I have never seen anything as crazy in my career as what is happening right now," he wrote on February 13.
The Fed thawed the credit markets
Since the pandemic began, the US central bank. USA He has launched a series of emergency loan programs that make his response from the 2008 era seem subdued.
Buying stocks would be a significant escalation in the Fed's mission to avoid a depression, one that would face legal obstacles.
"Frankly, I don't think it's necessary at the moment," Yellen said, "but in the long run it wouldn't be bad for Congress to reconsider the Fed's powers over the assets it can hold."
Some foreign central banks are already playing aggressively on the stock market.
The Bank of Japan has been buying equity ETFs for a decade and is now one of the largest owners of Japanese equities.
The past twelve years show that the Fed is ready in a crisis to push the limits.
"Every time the Fed has had to face a problem where the solution is something new or novel, they have been quite creative in finding ways to achieve it," said Minerd.
& # 39; Troubled Precedent & # 39;
Minerd suggested that a similar mechanism could allow the Fed to buy shares.
A Fed spokesperson referred CNN Business to testimony from the July 2019 Congress in which Powell dismissed the talks on the stock purchase.
"It is not an authority that we are looking for, or looking at, or think we need," Powell said at the time.
Of course, plunging headlong into the stock market would be highly controversial, raising concerns about moral hazard and unintended consequences.
And it would mean that the Fed could suffer losses when markets fall, as they sometimes do. For example, the Swiss National Bank recorded a loss of 31.9 billion Swiss francs ($ 33.5 billion) in shares during the turbulent first quarter.
Minerd said he is already concerned that Federal Reserve corporate bond purchases are distorting the capitalist system.
"It is a worrying precedent that the Federal Reserve will sit there and continue to fund these zombie companies that don't deserve to exist," he said.
Minerd called the Fed's junk bond experiment a "quasi-socialist" program based on the notion that the government has an "obligation to keep liquid and financial companies," rather than simply keeping markets running.
Recovery can take four years.
Minerd's bubble call could be wrong. Many also doubted the early days of the last bull market.
"One thing about bubbles is that they tend to last longer and go beyond what people expect," he said. "Time is extremely difficult."
However, he is not the only sophisticated investor who warns that the worst may not have happened.
Fifty-three percent of global fund managers say this is a "bear market rebound," not the start of a new bull market, according to a survey published by Bank of America on Tuesday. What's more, 78% say the stock market is overvalued. That's the highest number since the survey began asking the question in 1998.
Even the Fed warns that the V-shaped recovery, which the stock market is betting on, may not occur.
Minerd said it could be "at least a good 3-4 year job" before employment and GDP return to pre-coronavirus levels. Some jobs affected by changes in consumer behavior "will never come back," he said, which could cause high unemployment "permanently."
"People have completely underestimated how long this will take," said Minerd.