Scott Minerd: S&P 500 could collapse by 50%, forcing the Fed to start buying shares

But Minerd believes a reckoning is coming, and soon. He expects the S&P 500 to retest its March 23 low of 2,237.40 over the next month, potentially collapsing to just 1,600. That would mark a 49% collapse from where the index traded on Tuesday during a strong rally.

"There is a point where the Federal Reserve will have to take out a bazooka," Minerd said in an interview. "And I think the option to buy stocks by the Fed is on the table."

If a stock market crash occurred, it would erode trust among consumers, small businesses, and CEOs alike. And it would make it harder for companies to borrow the money they need to survive due to the strong link between share prices and corporate credit spreads.

"The Fed basically told us they don't have a stomach for this," said Minerd. He warned his clients in February, as US stocks rose to ever higher levels, that there were "red flags" in the financial markets.

"This will eventually end badly. I have never seen anything as crazy in my career as what is happening right now," he wrote on February 13.

This is not the first time that Minerd has warned that a storm is coming. In August 2007, he said that the credit crunch at that time could turn into a recession. Stocks hit record lows, before beginning a historic collapse when the Great Recession began.

The Fed thawed the credit markets

Since the pandemic began, the US central bank. USA He has launched a series of emergency loan programs that make his response from the 2008 era seem subdued.

Aggressive purchases of Treasury bills and mortgage bonds have caused the Federal Reserve balance sheet to rise to $ 7.2 trillion, compared to $ 4.2 trillion at the end of 2019. Its balance is now eight times higher than before of the Great Recession.

The goal of this massive intervention, according to Fed chief Jerome Powell, is to ensure that businesses and households have access to credit, the lifeblood of the economy. And it has worked so far. Businesses in struggle as Carnival ( CCL ) and Ford ( F ) essentially out of the credit markets in March, they were suddenly able to borrow again.

Foreign central banks are already buying shares

Buying stocks would be a significant escalation in the Fed's mission to avoid a depression, one that would face legal obstacles.

Technically, the Fed does not have the legal authority to buy shares, though Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor at the Fed, told CNBC in April that the United States central bank should seek that power.

"Frankly, I don't think it's necessary at the moment," Yellen said, "but in the long run it wouldn't be bad for Congress to reconsider the Fed's powers over the assets it can hold."

Some foreign central banks are already playing aggressively on the stock market.

The Bank of Japan has been buying equity ETFs for a decade and is now one of the largest owners of Japanese equities.

Switzerland's central bank owned more than $ 94 billion in shares at the end of the first quarter, including large holdings worth more than $ 1 billion each. Facebook ( full board ) , Amazon ( AMZN ) and Apple ( AAPL ) , according to documents filed with the SEC.

The past twelve years show that the Fed is ready in a crisis to push the limits.

"Every time the Fed has had to face a problem where the solution is something new or novel, they have been quite creative in finding ways to achieve it," said Minerd.

& # 39; Troubled Precedent & # 39;

As it stands, critics have argued that the Fed is overstepping its mandate by collecting corporate bonds, a step it never took during the Great Recession. The Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which created the central bank, prohibits it from buying corporate assets.

To avoid that, the Fed established a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in March, funded by the United States Treasury and administered by Black Rock ( BLK ) , to make the purchase. The central bank cited "unusual and demanding circumstances" that authorize it to launch "broad-based" loan services. The show officially launched on Tuesday.

Minerd suggested that a similar mechanism could allow the Fed to buy shares.

A Fed spokesperson referred CNN Business to testimony from the July 2019 Congress in which Powell dismissed the talks on the stock purchase.

"It is not an authority that we are looking for, or looking at, or think we need," Powell said at the time.

Of course, plunging headlong into the stock market would be highly controversial, raising concerns about moral hazard and unintended consequences.

And it would mean that the Fed could suffer losses when markets fall, as they sometimes do. For example, the Swiss National Bank recorded a loss of 31.9 billion Swiss francs ($ 33.5 billion) in shares during the turbulent first quarter.

Minerd said he is already concerned that Federal Reserve corporate bond purchases are distorting the capitalist system.

"It is a worrying precedent that the Federal Reserve will sit there and continue to fund these zombie companies that don't deserve to exist," he said.

Minerd called the Fed's junk bond experiment a "quasi-socialist" program based on the notion that the government has an "obligation to keep liquid and financial companies," rather than simply keeping markets running.

Recovery can take four years.

Minerd's bubble call could be wrong. Many also doubted the early days of the last bull market.

"One thing about bubbles is that they tend to last longer and go beyond what people expect," he said. "Time is extremely difficult."

However, he is not the only sophisticated investor who warns that the worst may not have happened.

Fifty-three percent of global fund managers say this is a "bear market rebound," not the start of a new bull market, according to a survey published by Bank of America on Tuesday. What's more, 78% say the stock market is overvalued. That's the highest number since the survey began asking the question in 1998.

Even the Fed warns that the V-shaped recovery, which the stock market is betting on, may not occur.

"Until the public is sure the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely," Powell said in testimony Tuesday.

Minerd said it could be "at least a good 3-4 year job" before employment and GDP return to pre-coronavirus levels. Some jobs affected by changes in consumer behavior "will never come back," he said, which could cause high unemployment "permanently."

"People have completely underestimated how long this will take," said Minerd.